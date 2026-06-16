5 Major Fast Food Chains That Aren't In New York City

You can take a bite of the Big Apple, but not a bite out of everywhere in the Big Apple. That's right: As unusual as it may seem, New York City — the 24-hour metropolis where there's seemingly everything and everyone — doesn't have a fair number of the U.S.'s biggest fast food franchises. From In-N-Out's cheese fries to Culver's ButterBurger, there are more than a few American staples you can't get your hands on in the city that never sleeps.

New York City is one of the country's most influential culinary capitals: one of the oldest American steakhouses, a city that gave us ring donuts, General Tso's chicken, Eggs Benedict, pastrami on rye, and an endless selection of other gastronomic creations. It's home to more restaurants than most could feasibly visit in a lifetime: 17,619 and counting, according to the latest stats. From triple Michelin stars to humble diners and hole-in-the-wall joints, NYC's dining scene is dynamic, impossibly varied, and knows few rivals. That doesn't make it exempt, however, from being shunned by some of the country's biggest food chains, for a multitude of different reasons. Food Republic looks at five of the chains that haven't (yet) been welcomed to New York — and why.