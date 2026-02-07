Ina Garten Has Heart Eyes For This Fast Food Burger
Sure, Ina Garten may not have been allowed to cook growing up, but that does not stop her from having some amazing recipes, if she does say so herself. Needless to say, at Food Republic, we love her — and as a Californian, my personal affection only grew upon discovering her appreciation of California-founded burger joint In-N-Out. Not only is it her favorite fast food spot, but she called it simply "the best" in an Instagram caption.
Garten is in excellent company when it comes to this specific fast-food obsession. Alton Brown loves In-N-Out, as did the groundbreaking Julia Child. It is easy to see why so many high-profile chefs adore the West Coast icon: All of its food is as fresh as fresh can be. In fact, one reason it stays exclusive and limits its expansion is to maintain that quality; every location must be within roughly 600 miles of one of the brand's approved beef distributors. The premium beef In-N-Out is known for is never frozen, and for a long time, that meant staying strictly on the West Coast. However, the chain has since expanded into Texas and Colorado, with more locations currently opening throughout Tennessee.
Other fast food that gets the Ina Garten stamp of approval
In an exclusive with Today, Ina Garten also surprised viewers by saying her ideal last meal would be a hot dog — yes, a humble hot dog — albeit one from Frenchie To Go in Paris, a casual eatery run by Michelin-starred chef Greg Marchand. This frank was something special. It was made in-house with 100% pure beef and smoked for added oomph. Even the bun was next level, supplied by famed baker Gontran Cherrier. And the sauce? Not your standard American mustard. Instead, the restaurant swirled on savora sauce, which is indulgently aromatic and subtly sweet.
Do note that this description is, in fact, in the past tense. Unfortunately, Frenchie To Go closed back in 2023. But if you want to eat like Garten and do not have a time machine — or access to an In-N-Out — never fear. The iconic chef liked the Shake Shack chicken sandwich so much that she designed her own fried chicken sandwich recipe around it (per YouTube). Even if you cannot get to a Shake Shack in person, you can make your own version at home. Ain't that egalitarian?