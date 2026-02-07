Ina Garten Has Heart Eyes For This Fast Food Burger

Sure, Ina Garten may not have been allowed to cook growing up, but that does not stop her from having some amazing recipes, if she does say so herself. Needless to say, at Food Republic, we love her — and as a Californian, my personal affection only grew upon discovering her appreciation of California-founded burger joint In-N-Out. Not only is it her favorite fast food spot, but she called it simply "the best" in an Instagram caption.

Garten is in excellent company when it comes to this specific fast-food obsession. Alton Brown loves In-N-Out, as did the groundbreaking Julia Child. It is easy to see why so many high-profile chefs adore the West Coast icon: All of its food is as fresh as fresh can be. In fact, one reason it stays exclusive and limits its expansion is to maintain that quality; every location must be within roughly 600 miles of one of the brand's approved beef distributors. The premium beef In-N-Out is known for is never frozen, and for a long time, that meant staying strictly on the West Coast. However, the chain has since expanded into Texas and Colorado, with more locations currently opening throughout Tennessee.