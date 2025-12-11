This Retro Steakhouse Side Is Older Than The Civil War

A single restaurant can change culinary history — a remarkable influence witnessed in Manhattan's Delmonico's restaurant. This historic institution first opened its doors in 1837 and is credited with establishing fine dining in the U.S. The prominent kitchen invented dishes like baked Alaska, lobster Newburg, eggs Benedict, and Delmonico potatoes.

This casserole-like spud dish is traditionally served alongside the eponymous Delmonico steak, a once-popular beef cut the restaurant also put on the map. Yet the food's role as an accompaniment underplays its own storied history. The mixture of grated potatoes, dairy, and spice appeared on the oldest available Delmonico's menu, which dates to 1838. Over subsequent decades, the restaurant welcomed many famed guests — it's reported even Abraham Lincoln took a liking to the potatoes while dining at Delmonico's amidst the Civil War. The starchy side propped up American fine dining during a formative historical era.

Delmonico potatoes evolved out of French-style potatoes fricassée, adapting the template of small-cut potatoes cooked in a sauce into a version unique to the restaurant. The original rendition mixes boiled and grated potatoes with a dairy-heavy blend of milk, whipping cream, and parmesan, all seasoned with white pepper and nutmeg. The potato-sauce mixture is first reduced on a stovetop, then the entire dish is baked, crafting a decadent starchy composition with a layer of mouth-watering cheese crust on top.