The Reason Coca-Cola Changed From Glass To Plastic Bottles

Coca-Cola is among the globe's most well-known brands, a status achieved by not only the drink itself, but packaging, too. First bottled in 1899, the soda's distinct look formed over decades of evolution, with a general aim of immediate recognition. The earliest version of its signature contour shape glass bottle was released in 1916 (prior versions are now often rare antique collectibles). Then Coca-Cola sold the world's first six-pack in 1923, and in 1960, debuted its soda — in cans. Furthermore, in January of 1993, came another momentous release: The 20-ounce Coca-Cola bottled in plastic (it had been supplying two-liters in plastic since 1978).

Although now so commonplace, the debut initially faced backlash, with both soda rivals and the press skeptical regarding the changeup. Yet savvy Coca-Cola executives backed the redesign with several reasons, subsequently cementing the package as a commercial success. For one, there's the plastic container's large 20-ounce capacity, several times larger than a 6.5-ounce glass bottle. The size encouraged consumers to drink more Coca-Cola at once; the largest fountain container was capped at 16 ounces previously. Meanwhile, the product could sell standalone, making it an easy everyday purchase. All such factors added up to higher profits than other packaging options — and sales immediately increased, too, partly thanks to both novelty and nostalgia. Still all contained in the quintessential contour design, the plastic container defined a new Coca-Cola era.