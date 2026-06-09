14 Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 15 Grams Of Protein

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High-protein consumption is the latest food trend, and people are looking to amp up their intake of the macronutrient in any way they can. Many are protein-maxxing, which is a social media trend focused on prioritizing protein consumption at every meal. If you're among the many striving to beef up your daily dose, it's easier than ever, with supermarkets like Trader Joe's offering various budget-friendly high-protein products and even fast-food restaurants providing abundant protein-packed options.

Breakfast is noted as a particularly important time to get a healthy dose of protein. Loading up in the morning offers various benefits, like supporting muscle health, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and helping keep you energized as you go about your day. You don't need to put a lot of time and energy into cooking a high-protein breakfast, either — many quick-to-prepare options exist that can have you eating a protein-heavy meal in just minutes.

Various frozen breakfast items, for instance, are available in the supermarket freezer case that come packed with more than 15 grams of protein per serving to fuel you up fast before you head out the door. With just a quick pop into the microwave, toaster, or blender, these protein-rich goodies are ready to be enjoyed, helping you start your morning with a hearty, protein-packed meal that will keep you fueled for whatever the day has in store. Take a look at some standouts you might want to consider adding to your shopping list. Note that prices and availability may vary by location.