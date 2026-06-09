14 Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 15 Grams Of Protein
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High-protein consumption is the latest food trend, and people are looking to amp up their intake of the macronutrient in any way they can. Many are protein-maxxing, which is a social media trend focused on prioritizing protein consumption at every meal. If you're among the many striving to beef up your daily dose, it's easier than ever, with supermarkets like Trader Joe's offering various budget-friendly high-protein products and even fast-food restaurants providing abundant protein-packed options.
Breakfast is noted as a particularly important time to get a healthy dose of protein. Loading up in the morning offers various benefits, like supporting muscle health, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and helping keep you energized as you go about your day. You don't need to put a lot of time and energy into cooking a high-protein breakfast, either — many quick-to-prepare options exist that can have you eating a protein-heavy meal in just minutes.
Various frozen breakfast items, for instance, are available in the supermarket freezer case that come packed with more than 15 grams of protein per serving to fuel you up fast before you head out the door. With just a quick pop into the microwave, toaster, or blender, these protein-rich goodies are ready to be enjoyed, helping you start your morning with a hearty, protein-packed meal that will keep you fueled for whatever the day has in store. Take a look at some standouts you might want to consider adding to your shopping list. Note that prices and availability may vary by location.
A breadless, protein-powered sandwich to fuel your morning
A quick turn in the microwave and you're ready to eat with these Red's Egg'Wich breadless breakfast sandwiches, which dish up 17 grams of protein each. Eggs take the place of the bread in this hearty sammie, which also features savory turkey sausage and American cheese to help satisfy your early morning appetite. A four-pack of Red's Egg'Wich Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwiches is available from Walmart for $9.97.
Upgrade your morning bagel with a high-protein option
If you enjoy a morning bagel on the go, a protein-fortified option is served up by The Fit Bagel in these Everything Bagels, which provide an impressive 26 grams of protein each. Adding some popular bagel toppings, like lox and cream cheese, will help punch up your morning protein intake even more. A four-pack of The Fit Bagel Everything Bagels is available from Easy Lunches & More! for $15.99.
Eggs, potatoes, and meat are served up with microwavable speed
A hot, tasty, cheesy breakfast is quickly served up with this Smart Ones Ham and Cheese Scramble frozen meal, which delivers scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes, and melty cheese along with 17 grams of protein. It's quickly heated in the microwave, so you can enjoy a hearty, well-rounded breakfast — even when you're in a hurry. The Smart Ones Ham and Cheese Scramble is available from Walmart for $2.26.
Classic breakfast staple has a sweet protein punch
Upping your protein intake doesn't mean cutting out sweet things, as evidenced by these Jimmy Dean Protein Blueberry Waffles, which pack in 20 grams of protein per 2-waffle serving. Simply pop them in the toaster and top them the way you like for a filling, fueling breakfast to start your day. The Jimmy Dean Protein Blueberry Waffles are available from Walmart for $5.42.
A protein-packed Tex-Mex breakfast twist
Enjoy a breakfast twist on a Tex-Mex favorite with these Breakfast Quesadillas from Realgood Foods Co. Low-carb flour tortillas are stuffed with country-fried chicken, eggs, and cheese, serving up a filling and tasty 20 grams of protein. The Breakfast Quesadillas from Realgood Foods Co. are available at Smith's for $8.99
Plant-powered fuel to start your day
If you're looking for some plant-powered breakfast protein to fuel up with, this Amy's Breakfast Tofu Scramble is just the thing, delivering 20 grams of plant-based protein to power up your day. Organic tofu, hash browns, and various other veggies combine to form this filling, microwaveable meal, which is also dairy-free and gluten-free. Amy's Breakfast Tofu Scramble is available from Hy-Vee for $7.99.
A handheld breakfast burrito to fill you up on the go
This Tina's Meat Lovers Big Breakfast Burrito is easy to grab and eat on the go when you're in a rush in the morning. Stuffed with bacon, sausage, eggs, potatoes, and cheese, this hearty, microwavable goody packs in 21 grams of protein to make a fueling, filling, handheld meal. The Tina's Meat Lovers Big Breakfast Burrito is available from Walmart for $1.97.
Sous vide egg bites deliver a protein wallop
This four-pack of Simple Truth Protein Bites serves up 16 grams of protein per serving, packaged up in tasty sous vide egg bites that are marbled with uncured bacon and cheddar cheese. Cage-free eggs and whole ingredients are the hallmarks of these filling breakfast nibbles, which contain no preservatives or artificial ingredients. The Simple Truth Protein Bites four-pack is available from Smith's for $7.99.
Tater tots get loaded up for breakfast
Proving once again that frozen tater tots are unbelievably versatile, the little spudlets show up for breakfast in these Devour All Day Breakfast Double Sausage & Bacon Loaded Tots. The name is a mouthful, and so is the meal, serving up 19 grams of protein along with cuts of smoked sausage, crumbled breakfast sausage, applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, queso cheese sauce, and melty mozzarella, all mixed up with crispy tots. The Devour All Day Breakfast Double Sausage & Bacon Loaded Tots are available from Target for $3.59.
Power up with protein-packed toaster pancakes
If pancakes are your morning go-to, you can make them quickly — no mixing or frying needed — and get a healthy dose of protein to fuel your day. These Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Flapjacks serve up 16 grams of protein per 3-flapjack serving, are made from 100% whole grains, and are ready to eat after just a few minutes in the toaster. The Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Flapjacks are available from Smith's for $5.99.
Special microwavable tray gives meat lovers bowl a freshly prepared feel
If you want to get filled up in a hurry before embarking in the morning, this Banquet Meat Lovers MEGA Breakfast Bowl can be zapped in the microwave and is hot and ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Delivering a mighty 30 grams of protein, this hearty breakfast in a bowl features eggs, potatoes, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and shredded cheese for a scrumptious, meaty, melty meal that eats like a freshly made feast, thanks to a special steamer tray that maintains optimum ingredient textures. The Banquet Meat Lovers MEGA Breakfast Bowl is available from Walmart for $3.86.
Ready-to-blend smoothie is a terrific source of protein and fiber
If you prefer to power up with a morning smoothie, 20 grams of protein are frozen and ready to be blended into drinkable deliciousness with this Daily Harvest Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie. Simply add your milk of choice, and consign the mix to a blender for a nutritious smoothie that is organic, gluten-free, vegan, and high in fiber, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. The Daily Harvest Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie is available from Smith's for $7.49.
Overnight oats pack a protein punch
This protein-packed PB+Berry overnight oats kit from FireRoad comes frozen and ready to fuel you up with a PBJ-esque flavor that will sweeten your morning. Simply add your favorite milk, mix, and place it overnight in your fridge for a breakfast that's ready and waiting in the morning, complete with 20 grams of protein to fill you up. The PB+Berry overnight oats are available from FireRoad for $7.49.
Steak and eggs for breakfast was never so easy
Steak for breakfast? Yes, please! This Devour All Day Breakfast Steak N' Eggs with Creamy Gravy frozen meal features juicy, tender steak swimming in creamy black pepper gravy, along with scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, seasoned potatoes, red onions, and cheddar cheese, and it's ready to eat after just a few minutes in the microwave. With 21 grams of protein, the Devour All Day Breakfast Steak N' Eggs with Creamy Gravy frozen meal is available at Walmart for $3.47.