20 Fast Food Menu Items With Over 30 Grams Of Protein
Grabbing a quick bite on the go has become routine for many busy people with hectic schedules. Though restaurant dining can be much more expensive than preparing meals at home, the convenience factor has U.S. adults deriving almost 12% of their daily calories from fast food these days, on average (per the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics). Budget-strapped consumers aren't avoiding eating out, either — they're merely taking cost-saving steps, like opting for less expensive kids meals at chains.
While experts consider fast food to be ultra-processed, that isn't to say drive-thru dining can't fit into a balanced lifestyle. Various fast-food chains offer menu items with more than 30 grams of protein — meaning you can get a good chunk of your daily needs filled with just one quick stop, if you know what to order. From burgers and side dishes to coffee drinks and even ice cream — yep, you heard that right — protein-packed options are actually quite plentiful among fast-food chains. You may even find that a favorite menu item you already order on the regular is one of them.
Satisfy your Italian cravings with a high-protein Fazoli's option
If Italian food really hits the spot for you, Fazoli's serves it up fast and hot, and the chain's Baked Lasagna delivers 50 grams of protein to satisfy your hunger. Indulging in the cheesy, meaty, saucy layers of this fan-favorite dish also includes — like all of the brand's entrees — two Signature Garlic Breadsticks to gobble down as well.
These protein-packed pancakes are sweet and saucy
If you think "pancakes" and "protein" don't belong in the same sentence, you haven't had breakfast at ProteinHouse. The chain's Chocolate Monster Pancakes may look like something you'd order for dessert, studded with dark chocolate chips and topped with bananas, walnuts, and chocolate sauce, but they deliver 46 grams of protein, starting your day off with a sweet boost.
Snack on some crispy, protein-rich nuggets
If you're looking for a quick (but satisfying) snack, you'll find a surprising standout from an unlikely source: Taco Bell. The 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets from the "Live Más" franchise offer an impressive 51 grams of protein — significantly more than the nuggets at KFC, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, or Burger King.
This latte delivers a powerful protein punch
Starbucks is known for providing millions of consumers with their daily jolt, but the coffee giant also has some surprisingly high-protein lattes on its menu. Included among them is the Protein Matcha, which delivers up to a whopping 31 grams per venti-sized cup.
This meaty burger boasts nearly 130 grams of protein
National fast-food joint Fatburger lives up to its name with the XXXL Fatburger — a behemoth sandwich that serves up 1½ pounds of meat among its three patties. As with the chain's other burgers, the XXXL's patties are always fresh and never frozen, and the meal delivers an astounding 129.5 grams of protein, with add-ons like bacon or a perfectly cooked fried egg further boosting that impressive protein count.
You can easily find a protein-packed slice
If you're hungry for a quick drive-thru pizza, the good news is that literally any pie at Little Caesars is going to serve up a heaping helping of protein — whether you eat a few slices or the whole thing. A basic round, eight-slice pizza from the chain has 95 total grams, with the protein content climbing from there depending on the toppings added.
These tacos are high-protein heroes
For many people, it's literally always taco time — and if you can relate, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a protein-rich taco trio for you. Part of the new High Protein Menu the chain rolled out in 2025, the High Protein Tacos feature crisp corn tortillas filled with adobo chicken, chili-corn salsa, and fajita veggies, with tomatillo-red chili salsa and sour cream on the side, packing in 40 grams of protein among the three servings.
Savor some cheesy, protein-rich macaroni
Macaroni and cheese, the iconic American comfort food, also makes the list of fast-food dishes that offer a significant protein boost. Whether you enjoy it as a main meal or a hearty side, a large Homestyle Mac & Cheese from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen serves up 33 grams of protein along with all its cheesy goodness.
Fuel up with a bowl that hits your macros
If you want a hearty serving of warm comfort food, the Famous Bowl from Kentucky Fried Chicken delivers 31 grams of protein. This snackable dish is layered with KFC's mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and a three-cheese blend, then topped with some of the Colonel's famous poultry in the form of crispy chicken nuggets.
Power up with a double dose of teriyaki
On the Asian-inspired side of the fast-food universe, a single serving of Grilled Teriyaki Chicken from Panda Express is protein-rich on its own with 33 grams. But you can power up even further with a Double Protein Plate. By ordering two portions of the chicken and pairing it with sides like steamed rice and the chain's Super Greens mix, you can walk away with a staggering 76 grams of protein.
Level up your lunch with a savory bagel
Delivering 32 grams of protein, Einstein Bros. Bagels' Tasty Turkey Sandwich features lean turkey and a savory Onion & Chive Cream Cheese Shmear on a toasted Asiago bagel. The richness of the cheese is offset by a heavy layer of produce, including spinach, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes, which adds a clean, crisp texture to the bagel.
This hearty burrito is stuffed with meat and fries
When you're looking for some speedy Tex-Mex cuisine with a protein punch, Del Taco's Epic Carne Asada Steak Cali Bacon Burrito answers the call with 51 grams of protein. The meaty dish features a tortilla stuffed with grilled carne asada steak, bacon, crinkle-cut french fries, cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.
Don't overlook a simple chicken breast from KFC
No matter what form you order it in, a single chicken breast from Kentucky Fried Chicken has 30 grams of protein or more: The Spicy Crispy Chicken Breast has 30 grams, Extra Crispy style serves up 35 grams, a Kentucky Grilled breast delivers 38 grams, and the Original Recipe preparation offers 39 grams of protein.
Go big with 66 grams of protein in a single bowl
While there are lots of high-protein options at Subway, a standout among them is the 5 Meat Italian Protein Bowl, which packs a wallop at 66 grams. The dish features abundant meat, with spicy pepperoni, Genoa salami, oven-roasted turkey, ham, and roast beef piled on, along with provolone cheese and various veggies.
Grab some chili for a serious protein win on a cold day
If you want something hot, hearty, and comforting, a Culver's option brings both the warmth and the protein: the chain's George's Chili Supreme. A large portion of the meaty mix, featuring chili con carne, beans, veggies, sour cream, and cheese, serves up 34 grams of protein.
Arby's puts a serious amount of meat into this sandwich
It stands to reason that a chain whose catchphrase brags about abundant meat would have menu items that are high in protein. The Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich at Arby's is an impressive contender, delivering 46 grams via its tasty folds of oven-roasted turkey, bacon, and aged cheddar cheese.
The protein adds up quickly in this smoothie
Smoothie King, an international chain with more than 1,200 locations in the United States, serves up plenty of blended drinks that are impressively high in protein. One of the mightiest among them is The Shredder Vanilla, with the 44-ounce size delivering 63 grams.
This tostada shell holds a hefty serving of protein
Protein may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a takeout salad, but the Double Chicken Tostada at El Pollo Loco is proof that a vegetable-rich dish can also be packed with the macronutrient. Layered with citrus-marinated chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, Jack cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca, and cilantro dressing, then encased in a crispy tostada shell, the dish delivers 65 grams.
These gooey cheese curds are rich in protein
If you enjoy crisp, gooey cheese curds and that thrilling cheese stretch emerging from the golden bites, you'll be satisfied with the ones from A&W. A large serving of the brand's Cheese Curds packs in an impressive 52 grams of protein, largely thanks to all that delectable Wisconsin white cheddar the morsels are stuffed with.
Eat your protein for breakfast with a Wendy's burrito
If Wendy's is one of your go-to fast food stops, the chain's Bacon Breakfast Burrito will start your day off with 32 grams of protein. Real eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, seasoned potatoes, and Swiss cheese sauce are all bundled inside a flour tortilla, with Cholula hot sauce served on the side.