20 Fast Food Menu Items With Over 30 Grams Of Protein

Grabbing a quick bite on the go has become routine for many busy people with hectic schedules. Though restaurant dining can be much more expensive than preparing meals at home, the convenience factor has U.S. adults deriving almost 12% of their daily calories from fast food these days, on average (per the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics). Budget-strapped consumers aren't avoiding eating out, either — they're merely taking cost-saving steps, like opting for less expensive kids meals at chains.

While experts consider fast food to be ultra-processed, that isn't to say drive-thru dining can't fit into a balanced lifestyle. Various fast-food chains offer menu items with more than 30 grams of protein — meaning you can get a good chunk of your daily needs filled with just one quick stop, if you know what to order. From burgers and side dishes to coffee drinks and even ice cream — yep, you heard that right — protein-packed options are actually quite plentiful among fast-food chains. You may even find that a favorite menu item you already order on the regular is one of them.