This Retro Fast Food Chain Has Been Flipping Burgers In Ohio Since The '30s

The drive-in occupies a special place in American history, representing a mostly bygone era when people slowed down and could expect a decent, fresh meal that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg, delivered right to their car windows. This time has been enshrined in movie magic through Mel's Drive-In in "American Graffiti," and while the retro style of dining has largely faded away, it's not completely gone. Sonic may be the drive-in chain we know and love nationally, but if you live in or have traveled through Ohio, you might have noticed a regional chain called Swensons Drive-In, which started flipping burgers in the 1930s and is still going strong today.

Swensons got its start in 1934, to be exact, when Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson upgraded his automobile setup — he had previously sold burgers out of it — to an actual building in Akron. His vision was to offer customers freshly made burgers and milkshakes crafted from the highest-quality ingredients, and in that, he succeeded. The original location quickly gained a reputation for good eats, drawing in visitors from across the area. By 1952, Swensons had opened a second location, and today, the chain operates 24 drive-in restaurants throughout Ohio.