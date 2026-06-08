This Retro Fast Food Chain Has Been Flipping Burgers In Ohio Since The '30s
The drive-in occupies a special place in American history, representing a mostly bygone era when people slowed down and could expect a decent, fresh meal that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg, delivered right to their car windows. This time has been enshrined in movie magic through Mel's Drive-In in "American Graffiti," and while the retro style of dining has largely faded away, it's not completely gone. Sonic may be the drive-in chain we know and love nationally, but if you live in or have traveled through Ohio, you might have noticed a regional chain called Swensons Drive-In, which started flipping burgers in the 1930s and is still going strong today.
Swensons got its start in 1934, to be exact, when Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson upgraded his automobile setup — he had previously sold burgers out of it — to an actual building in Akron. His vision was to offer customers freshly made burgers and milkshakes crafted from the highest-quality ingredients, and in that, he succeeded. The original location quickly gained a reputation for good eats, drawing in visitors from across the area. By 1952, Swensons had opened a second location, and today, the chain operates 24 drive-in restaurants throughout Ohio.
Swensons' spectacular eats
Swensons is known in particular for its Galley Boy hamburger, which features two patties, melty cheese, and two special secret sauces. The whole creation is then topped with a skewered olive, rather like a meaty martini. Customers are ga-ga over this big, beefy bite, with one Google reviewer calling it "super delicious" and saying it's the "bomb diggity-doo and triple yum." Another reviewer said it's a menu item everyone needs to try because it's "perfectly cooked and bursting with flavor." While the Ohio chain has certainly built its reputation on its delectable burgers, it also offers a wide array of other sandwich options, including its chicken-based Galley Girls, BLTs, fried bologna sandwiches, sloppy Joes, crispy fish sandwiches, and even hot dogs.
aSwensons' milkshakes also receive high praise. They come in a variety of classic flavors, as well as some unexpected ones, such as fruit punch, mint, and lemon. The drive-in also rolls out seasonal flavors, including hot cocoa malt and strawberry shortcake, and customers can even mix and match flavors, as well as add mix-ins, to put a personalized stamp on the thick, creamy beverages. Furthermore, Swensons has long offered its own version of dirty sodas, called "Whips," featuring a fountain drink and flavor shot of choice, plus the addition of soft serve.