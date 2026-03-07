The Iconic California Drive-In Restaurant That Was Featured In American Graffiti

Along with lunch cafeterias located in pharmacies, drive-ins exemplified what it was like eating out in the 1950s, and they remained popular until the 1970s (you can still get a taste of the experience at North Carolina spot El's Drive-In). The latter is the decade when the film "American Graffiti" was shot and released. And in that movie, which chronicles the last night of summer vacation in the lives of teenagers in the 1960s, to make it an authentic setting, the filmmakers — including the director, George Lucas of "Star Wars" fame — opted to shoot on location at an actual drive-in, called Mel's Drive-In.

Particularly for modern audiences, the scenes that take place at this now-defunct location, which was located at 140 South Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco, California (currently home to a condo building), are filled with nostalgia for a time long gone by. The hustle and bustle of automobiles, car hops on roller skates, and the powder blue neon glow of the Mel's sign all bring to life what it must have been like to actually go there when it was open during the middle part of the 20th century.

While there is a persistent myth that Mel's had shuttered before the filming of "American Graffiti," research has proven that this was not the case. Instead, when the movie was being shot there, the restaurant closed to the public for the night, but resumed operations the following day.