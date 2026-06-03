15 Simple King's Hawaiian Roll Sliders To Transform Your 4th Of July Into A Finger Food Masterclass

July 4th is coming up fast (we know — already?!), and if you're hosting, you might need ideas that will feed a crowd. If you've got your potato salad recipe at the ready (Julia Child recommends slicing the taters, not cubing them), and you know you'll have to hit up a warehouse club to purchase bulk snacks, you just have to solve the problem of heartier fare, such as sandwiches. Hot dogs and hamburgers are obviously de rigueur at any Fourth celebration, but if you want to provide something a little different for your guests, consider sliders.

Sliders, especially those made using King's Hawaiian rolls, which were actually invented in Hawaii, can require minimal effort to assemble, and by virtue of the fact that they're typically sold in packs of 12, they are automatically suited for serving at large gatherings. And even better, there are so many different types of sliders (and King's Hawaiian slider rolls, for that matter), far beyond your typical cheeseburger (which we have included on this list nonetheless). Here are 15 simple-to-make examples that will have your guests living their best finger food lives at your 4th of July shindig.