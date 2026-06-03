15 Simple King's Hawaiian Roll Sliders To Transform Your 4th Of July Into A Finger Food Masterclass
July 4th is coming up fast (we know — already?!), and if you're hosting, you might need ideas that will feed a crowd. If you've got your potato salad recipe at the ready (Julia Child recommends slicing the taters, not cubing them), and you know you'll have to hit up a warehouse club to purchase bulk snacks, you just have to solve the problem of heartier fare, such as sandwiches. Hot dogs and hamburgers are obviously de rigueur at any Fourth celebration, but if you want to provide something a little different for your guests, consider sliders.
Sliders, especially those made using King's Hawaiian rolls, which were actually invented in Hawaii, can require minimal effort to assemble, and by virtue of the fact that they're typically sold in packs of 12, they are automatically suited for serving at large gatherings. And even better, there are so many different types of sliders (and King's Hawaiian slider rolls, for that matter), far beyond your typical cheeseburger (which we have included on this list nonetheless). Here are 15 simple-to-make examples that will have your guests living their best finger food lives at your 4th of July shindig.
A classic crowd-pleaser: ham and cheese
A classic combination, ham and cheese sliders require as few as three ingredients (ham, your cheese of choice, and the rolls), though you may want to jazz them up a bit with some honey mustard or even a drizzle of barbecue sauce. In any case, not only are they easy to make, but the ingredients are also pretty affordable.
Bring the barbecue with pulled pork
Pulled pork is another popular option, especially for the Fourth, when barbecues are as common as hand-held sparklers. Unless you already have the meat on-hand, go easy on yourself and purchase some pre-made, whether it's from a grocery store or your favorite barbecue joint.
For the Baconator fans
If you know your crowd likes to hit up the Wendy's drive-thru, make bacon cheeseburger sliders to satiate their need for meat. If you want the burger layer to resemble White Castle, you can bake the beef in a sheet before placing it on the rolls. Or if you don't want the oven on for longer than it needs to be, cook the ground beef in crumbles on the stove a la Sloppy Joe. And if you'd rather challenge yourself by creating a more elevated version, try some Western Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders.
A taste of Miami in your own backyard
For a Latin take on the ham and cheese slider, Cubans get specific: Swiss cheese is the traditional option, while a smear of yellow mustard is another must. The addition of pickles adds a savory, sour tang, as well as a delightful crunch. Once you've gathered your minimal ingredients, assembling the mini-Cubanos is a breeze, and you can give them a traditional touch by pressing them on a panini press if you have one.
When feeling a little nostalgia, get sloppy (Joes)
Sloppy Joe sliders take an entree-sized sandwich and turn it into a comforting, homey snack that tastes like nostalgia — what isn't there to love about that? And it's as simple as making your favorite Sloppy Joe filling, piling it onto the Hawaiian rolls, and popping them into the oven for a few minutes.
Break your fast on these sliders
If you're hosting a Fourth of July brunch, breakfast sliders are a must-make. Even better, they're super customizable to what you want or what you have on hand. Have bacon in the fridge that needs to be used up or hash browns that have been languishing in your freezer, uneaten? By all means, incorporate them. The sweetness of the Hawaiian rolls will match perfectly with whatever savory breakfast ingredients you choose.
Something's fishy here
The seasoned fish in salmon burger sliders can be cooked in the air fryer, then laid out on the bottom half of the Hawaiian rolls (don't forget to slather them with some kind of sauce — a chipotle mayo would be incredible). Even better, these sliders don't technically have to be baked if the thought of turning on your oven on July 4th is anathema to you.
Korean bulgogi in sandwich form
If your guests are the type to get Korean take-out over fast food burgers, put the flavors of bulgogi on a slider bun for them. The beef can be purchased pre-made at stores like Costco or Trader Joe's; you can add cheese at your discretion, and if you're feeling like an overachiever, you can even garnish them with quick pickles or a gochujang cucumber salad.
Be the fun-gi at the party
Let freedom ring for the vegetarians in your life with mushroom sliders. These are as easy as mixing the sliced mushrooms with a few other ingredients, cooking them down in a skillet, and then arranging them on the Hawaiian rolls with some cheese, before setting them in the oven for a few minutes to heat through and get the cheese all melty.
Mini-BLTs to celebrate the USA
The Fourth of July is a prime summer holiday, and nothing says summer like a crisp, refreshing BLT. Serve slider versions to your guests, and be sure to provide an array of condiments, so they can choose how they want to dress their mini-sandwiches.
Would you risk it for brisket (sliders)?
Much like with the pulled pork, brisket sliders are super-easy to pull off if you can buy the meat pre-made (but if you want to go ahead and make it for your Fourth barbecue, be our guest). Add cheese and a barbecue sauce, or keep those ingredients on the side so your party-goers can choose what they want.
Put down the wooden meat-and-cheese board
Make a version of a meat and cheese platter that is both a lot less time-consuming and bite-sized by turning it into sliders. The world is really your oyster, and you can get creative by piling things like brie, a sweet fig jam, a nice salty prosciutto, and some dressed arugula on top of the Hawaiian rolls.
Caprese, capisce?
For a refreshing take on sliders that also features the very best of summer's bounty, turn sliced tomato, fresh basil, and mozzarella into a slider version of the season's favorite salad. The Hawaiian rolls lend just the right amount of sweetness to balance out the savory flavors of the MSG-rich tomato. Even better, these sliders are also vegetarian (though we'd guess even meat-eaters will clamor over them).
Au yeah, it's au jus time
These sliders might sound fancy, but they're actually incredibly easy to put together — just a few ingredients, like roast beef, sliced cheese, and an au jus gravy mix. If you have the time you can make them even more rich and decadent by caramelizing some onions (a task which is simple in and of itself, just time-consuming).
Ciao, pizza sliders
When you don't plan on ordering pizza for your Fourth soiree, but the kids want a familiar food to nom on, put together some pizza sliders and everyone is happy. Just like on pies, you can play around with the toppings, and make one just pepperoni and cheese for the littles, and perhaps a more adult-pleasing supreme style, with green peppers, sausage, and black olives for the grown-ups.