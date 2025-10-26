The Origins Of Hawaiian Rolls (Yes, They Were Invented In The Aloha State)

Hawaiian rolls are arguably the most delicate, slightly sweet, and deliciously plush bread option out there. This style of bread technically originated from a style of Portuguese baking. Since many immigrants came to Hawaii in the early 1900s, plenty of diverse (and delicious) takes on these traditional recipes emerged. The main commonality across these breads — they include some sort of sweetener that creates a one-of-a-kind flavor. Some claim Hawaiians made it their own by not relying on sugar in the recipe, but rather, using pineapple juice or even honey, which were common ingredients on the island. However, according to the King's Hawaiian packaging (the OG roll), the only sweetener used is sugar and liquid sugar.

Arguably, the biggest reason many today are familiar with Hawaiian sweet rolls is thanks to baker Robert R. Taira, who opened a shop in the 1950s where the infamous bread was put in the spotlight. This bakery was located in Hilo, Hawaii. Once word got out about how delicious this bright, plush bread was, Taira moved to serve more customers at a bigger location in Honolulu, which was renamed from Robert's Bakery to King's Bakery before gaining even more popularity and heading to Torrance, California (where King's Bakery & Restaurant still operates today).