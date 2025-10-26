The Origins Of Hawaiian Rolls (Yes, They Were Invented In The Aloha State)
Hawaiian rolls are arguably the most delicate, slightly sweet, and deliciously plush bread option out there. This style of bread technically originated from a style of Portuguese baking. Since many immigrants came to Hawaii in the early 1900s, plenty of diverse (and delicious) takes on these traditional recipes emerged. The main commonality across these breads — they include some sort of sweetener that creates a one-of-a-kind flavor. Some claim Hawaiians made it their own by not relying on sugar in the recipe, but rather, using pineapple juice or even honey, which were common ingredients on the island. However, according to the King's Hawaiian packaging (the OG roll), the only sweetener used is sugar and liquid sugar.
Arguably, the biggest reason many today are familiar with Hawaiian sweet rolls is thanks to baker Robert R. Taira, who opened a shop in the 1950s where the infamous bread was put in the spotlight. This bakery was located in Hilo, Hawaii. Once word got out about how delicious this bright, plush bread was, Taira moved to serve more customers at a bigger location in Honolulu, which was renamed from Robert's Bakery to King's Bakery before gaining even more popularity and heading to Torrance, California (where King's Bakery & Restaurant still operates today).
More on the history of these sweet rolls
Although the King's Hawaiian roll's expansion into grocery stores wasn't immediate, its popularity continued to grow over time to the point of needing a factory to produce these crave-worthy items for the masses. What's even more impressive is that even with this vast expansion, the Taira family still owns and operates the King's Hawaiian brand (which is quite remarkable considering the accessibility of the products and additional facility producing its new line of products in Georgia).
Ingredient-wise, the Original Hawaiian Roll features enriched flour, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, potato flour, soy flour, and milk. While on the surface this seems like what's inside most standard breads, the difference is the quantity of sugar and an abundance of butter and eggs combined with milk, which slows gluten development, resulting in an iconic, rich dough.
Use these tasty pieces of bread as the key to sweet and salty garlic bread, or make Western sliders, that when toasted provide a well-textured burger. For a seasonal twist, try adding these two ingredients to give your Hawaiian bread a dash of fall flair, creating a unique spin on these amazingly historic, family-owned delicacies. Better yet, since the Original Sweet roll, King's Hawaiian has expanded the brand to produce pretzel bites, savory butter, and sweet jalapeño flavors, so you can find the perfect roll (or loaf) fit for a King with a lot of island pride.