Pepsi Once Made This Retro Chocolate Drink To Rival Yoo-Hoo

Everyone knows of the long-standing rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola, which is why you'll never find both on offer at fast food restaurants. But a lesser-known beef was that in 1966, Pepsi found itself facing Yoo-Hoo, a chocolate drink brand. Unlike Coke, Yoo-hoo had zero stake in the soft drink market, but its success in chocolate beverages caught Pepsi's attention. Eager to claim a share of the market, Pepsi launched its own cocoa-flavored drink, the Devil Shake. But while Yoo-hoo may not have had Coca-Cola's size or influence, a disastrous oversight taught Pepsi that sometimes it's best to stick to what you know.

Purportedly marketed as a "glug of fun" (per Reddit), the Devil Shake was your standard chocolate milk recipe, featuring non-fat milk mixed with cocoa powder and sugar. But while Pepsi had all the resources at its disposal, it overlooked one of the most important features of dairy-based products: shelf-life. Maybe this crucial oversight was due by Pepsi never needing to worry about the shelf-stability of its previous products, but when it looked into high-tech pasteurization equipment, it turned out the — exclusive — owner was Yoo-hoo itself.

Instead of accepting the loss and walking away with its dignity intact, Pepsi made the strange decision to partner with Yoo-hoo and offered a staggering one million dollars for the right to use its proprietary equipment. You don't have to be a business genius to know that paying your competition might not be the wisest of moves. But regardless of Pepsi's intentions, Yoo-hoo (unsurprisingly) had no problem with this arrangement and gladly accepted the cash, beginning to produce the Devil Shake alongside its own products.