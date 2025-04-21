Why Fast Food Restaurants Have To Choose Between Coke Or Pepsi Products

The common phrase, "Is Pepsi okay?" might disappoint some and excite others, depending on where you fall on the Team Coke versus Team Pepsi dispute. The rivalry between soft drink companies Coca-Cola and Pepsi has raged on for over a century. The soda makers have such a long-standing beef that it is highly unlikely to find a Pepsi product next to Diet Coke at a soda fountain.

You might think that this competitive beverage race forces restaurants to pick a side when deciding which brand to offer in drink dispensers. While many do opt for either one brand or the other, it isn't necessarily a requirement to do so. Very technically, restaurants are allowed to offer both Coke and Pepsi products, but it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to do so from a logistics point of view. Both Coca-Cola and Pepsi offer an exclusivity contract to restaurant chains in exchange for a discount on fountain beverage products. This incentive causes many restaurants to take advantage of this deal, resulting in fast food beverage fountains that are full of either Coke or Pepsi products, but rarely both.

There are, however, certain soda brands that fall outside the umbrella of both Coke and Pepsi products that use this company rivalry to its advantage. Dr. Pepper and its mysterious 23 flavors, for example, is neither a Pepsi nor a Coke product, strategically making deals with both brands in order to be offered in restaurants regardless of which exclusivity contract is signed by restaurants.