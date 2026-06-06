Are Spoon Tomatoes Hard To Grow Yourself?

Tomatoes, in general, are fairly easy to grow, provided you have the right climate and soil. When it comes to determinate versus indeterminate, many beginners prefer determinate since they don't need pruning and don't grow to unmanageable sizes, but even indeterminate varieties only require a little know-how. As an indeterminate, spoon tomatoes are simple and easy to grow, so long as you observe some best practices.

Spoon tomatoes (and Tomberries) are the tiniest type of tomato, growing in tight, berry-like clusters on the vine. They're so named for their incredibly small fruits, and you can fit four or five on a soup spoon. In some ways, this actually makes them far easier to grow than heavier varieties, such as beefsteaks. Since the fruits are so small, they're not at risk of weighing down and snapping a vine, so while they'll need plenty of trellising to support their growth, you'll only have to worry about providing something for the main branches to climb.

Most varieties max out around seven feet tall, but only bush out to about two feet. This makes them well-suited to cages, so you don't have to set up a complicated trellis operation either. While even the smallest pests can ruin a whole tomato, their incredible abundance gives you plenty more, so don't fret too much if you have to toss a few away.