Keep Homegrown Tomatoes Fresh & Fungus-Free With One Simple Tip

There's nothing like growing your own tomatoes (after all, BLTs with homegrown tomatoes just hit different). If you're new to growing, there may be plenty of things you don't know about tomatoes, but that doesn't mean you can't have success. In order to keep your garden pristine, Food Republic spoke to Luke Hammond, farmer, educator, and Seedtime Director of Brand Advancement, to find out his favorite tips to make sure your tomato plants stay pest and fungus-free.

According to Hammond, adding mulch (which is a general term for any material put onto your soil) around tomato plants is great for both moisture retention and weed suppression. Mulch prevents rapid evaporation after watering, which can reduce stress to your plants. "You can manage water differently with less frequent watering to help with fungal pressure," Hammond explained. Mulch is an easy way to ward off weeds as it limits the amount of space available for weeds to grow. "Additionally, without the crowded space, more airflow is achieved, helping fight against fungal pressure and disease," Hammond added.

There are plenty of types to choose from, with popular options including straw, shredded leaves, and composted bark or wood chips. Hammond likes shredded leaves in particular, noting that they're easy to get and are packed with nutrients that feed your tomato plants as they break down. You can also go with polyfilm plastic mulch or woven weed mat fabric, which have "excellent moisture retention and light suppression for weeds."