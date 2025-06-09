Determinate Vs Indeterminate Tomato Plants: What's The Difference?

There are thousands of tomato varieties available for growing. If you're an avid lover of the plump, tangy fruit and are interesting in growing some yourself, take a moment to understand a bit more about the warm-weather crop. While there may be over 13 things you may not know about tomatoes, let's scratch one off the list so you can become a tomato connoisseur. One of the first things to know is that tomato plants come in two distinct classifications, which directly correlate to how they grow and produce fruit: determinate and indeterminate.

Determinate tomato plants are typically smaller, only growing to a certain point and are usually somewhat bushy in stature. Furthermore, the determinate plant produces fruits very quickly. This means production rates will skyrocket, then rapidly decline until they cease production within the plant's lifespan. Determinate varieties produce smaller versions (typically clusters) of tomatoes for a much shorter amount of time than indeterminate counterparts.

Indeterminate tomatoes, on the other hand, rapidly grow on a vine and will continue flourishing until the cool months when the season ends — they can even reach up to 10 feet in height. With this type of growth rate, using a trellis or supports for the plant to latch onto is a great way to help it thrive. The indeterminate kind consistently produces fruits, just slightly further apart on the plant, until frost arrives. Most types of tomato seeds that gardeners use are indeterminate varieties — up to 75 perfect, according to Martha Stewart (via YouTube).