The Affordable Way To Buy A Fridge Without Financing

Fridges cover such a spectrum of pricing that navigating the balance of durability and frugality can be tricky. You'll need to decide whether features like water dispensers, adjustable temperature, and the touch screen are necessary. Even the fridge design makes a difference: The freezer on top, fridge on bottom models tend to be cheaper than French Doors, for example. If you're striving for the maximum cost effectiveness, you could even buy a fridge sans freezer. And take note that the larger the volume, the bigger the cost — think about your grocery shopping style.

With a general concept in mind, compare pricing across retailers. Look into fridges sold at home department stores as well as warehouse retailers. Avoid name brands to minimize marketing costs, but still look into reviews for optimal functionality. And don't forget for such high-ticket purchases, stores often employ price match policies. Some retailers may have a limited selection — a hidden downside of buying a refrigerator at Costco — but there could still be a gem.

Whether you buy a vintage style fridge for its aesthetics or a particularly cost-effective model, just make sure to look over its energy ratings. Not only is a good rating better for the environment, but old fridges can cause a surprising impact on your energy bill. Models missing the Energy Star Certification can use up to 35% more electricity, notes the U.S. Department of Energy. So a steeper initial investment will save you money down the line.