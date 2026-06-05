'60s Grocery Store Prices Boomers Miss The Most

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It can be nice to get nostalgic and look back on another era. For members of the Baby Boom generation — those born between about 1946 and 1964 — there's a lot to get misty-eyed over, not the least of which is the cost of food back then. In the 1960s, the average household could buy a week's worth of groceries for less than $20. Nowadays, you can scarcely get one family-sized frozen lasagna for that price.

Today's skyrocketing food costs seem crazy. To fight the sticker shock, people are turning to discount supermarkets like Aldi for cheaper groceries and even resorting to the old-fashioned method of growing their own produce to cut down on costs. By comparison, purchasing food in the 1960s seemed like a dream when you consider the prices of common grocery staples then versus now.

Maybe someday, today's high-priced food will seem like nothing, say, 30 years in the future. For now, folks everywhere are feeling the pinch and wishing we could turn back the clock to a simpler time, when a dollar stretched much further and you could, for instance, buy a McDonald's burger, french fries, and a milkshake for $0.52 (today, Mickey D's is among the fast food chains customers consider overpriced, and you can pay more than $10 for a basic hamburger, small fries, and a shake).

While we can't turn back the clock, we can certainly glance backward with wistfulness at this golden age, when grocery bills didn't break the bank. Take a look at some of the 1960s-era food prices Boomers wish we could get back again (as do the rest of us).