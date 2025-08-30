The Once-Popular Breakfast That's Rarely Eaten Anymore

Whether it's slathered with butter or drenched in jam or marmalade (which actually aren't the same thing), toast is something most people have eaten for breakfast. Even the rich and famous like a good, crunchy slice in the morning — even Ina Garten likes hers with a bougie ingredient, real French butter. But have you ever thought of ripping up your toast and sending it on a swim in a bowlful of milk? It's not crazy — it's actually a forgotten breakfast food that no one eats anymore.

Once upon a time — in the 19th and 20th centuries, to be specific — a dish called milk toast was commonly eaten. In addition to being a breakfast staple, it also sometimes made an appearance at dinner — particularly when there was stale bread or rolls that needed to be used up. Milk toast was also often prescribed as something mild and bland to eat for those with upset stomachs or other ailments.

The recipe is simple. As the name implies, the foundational ingredients are bread and milk. Heat the milk gently on the stove (or in the microwave), and, depending on which recipe you follow, either pour it over the toast or add the toast last. Once you've toasted the bread, you generally break it up into pieces or cut it into cubes, though a whole, unbroken slice of toast is also acceptable.