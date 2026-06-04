Add A Spicy Kick To Watermelon With A Drizzle Of This Condiment

While watermelon may be delicious on its own, no small number of folks love a bit of kick with their fruit. Whether they give it a savory twist with Tajín, a generous helping of mustard, or just a sprinkle of black pepper, a bit of spice has a remarkable way of transforming a sweet, juicy bite into something complex. But if you want to add even more sweetness while you do so, there's nothing better than hot honey.

While it may be an unexpected way to use it in the kitchen, it makes perfect sense! Plenty of people like extra sugar with their fruit, but they don't want to sacrifice the naturally sweet profile with white sugar, so they use honey which can be as alive and nuanced as any wine or cheese. Sugar bonds with capsaicin so it's not quite as abrasive on the tongue, letting you experience the full range of chili flavors without creating a volatile snack. Plus, since the heat is a bit subdued, you can add even more of the mixture to bump up the flavor.

While this is an easy food to throw together, it also comes with a surprising amount of variety. Whether you use yellow or red watermelon, jalapeño or scotch bonnet or even ghost pepper honey, there's a deep world of flavor combinations to explore. Between the stickiness of honey and the wetness of the fruit, the two together make it even easier to augment your recipe with other classic seasonings.