Give Watermelon A Savory Twist With One Spicy Ingredient

Sweet, juicy watermelon is the quintessential taste of the summer — but when you add a blast of heat, something truly magical happens. Just a dash of cayenne or chili powder before serving is all you need to bring on a sweet-spicy — aka swicy, the rebrand that has taken over the culinary world – profile that you didn't know your summer was missing. Be sure to cut the watermelon into cubes to maximize the surface area, so you'll get plenty of sweet heat in every bite.

This combination packs such a satisfying punch because of the way sweet and spicy flavors set each other off. Capsaicin, the component in peppers that gives them their heat, binds with the tastebuds and creates a burning sensation that's refreshing to some and unbearable to others. When paired with watermelon, though, the sugars in the sweet fruit coat the tongue, creating a flavor balance that's well-tolerated even by those who shy away from pepper.

Make the most of your melon by adding a sour finishing touch. A squeeze of lemon or lime is perfect for balancing the spiciness of cayenne or chili powder. For a one-step shortcut to full-fledged flavor, just sprinkle your watermelon with Tajín, the Mexican spice blend made up of ground chili peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime. Tajín is a go-to topper when it comes to all kinds of produce, and when you add it to watermelon, you get a quick, super-hydrating snack that you'll savor.