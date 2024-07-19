Why Eating Watermelon With Mustard Just Works

Okay, a squeeze of lime on a slice of watermelon we've heard of, and watermelon with Tajín is a staple in many kitchens, but what's this about mustard? Putting a healthy squirt of mustard on fresh watermelon is making the social media rounds, and when you break the flavors down, it makes sense.

Lime (or any citrus) on watermelon is popular because sweet and sour is a classic combination that the tongue loves. The acid helps cut the sweetness of the fruit while bringing out its full flavor. Vinegar isn't far off flavor-wise from lime and is a major component of mustard. It makes sense that a tangy mustard makes for a perfect topper on the fan-favorite fruit. The dash of zesty plus bitter coupled with the syrupy, cold flesh of a ripe watermelon lends to a sweet, savory, and sharpness that just ... works. After all, even watermelon panzanella salad uses vinegar to give the fruit some bite.

To try this concoction, start by choosing the tastiest watermelon at the store. Slice it up, grab a bottle of mustard, and get squirting. You may want to start small before slathering your slice with the sauce in case it's not your thing. The trending TikToks insist on a classic yellow mustard, but a Dijon or any of the different kinds of mustard might work as well — there are no rules to the food trend game.