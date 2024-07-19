Why Eating Watermelon With Mustard Just Works
Okay, a squeeze of lime on a slice of watermelon we've heard of, and watermelon with Tajín is a staple in many kitchens, but what's this about mustard? Putting a healthy squirt of mustard on fresh watermelon is making the social media rounds, and when you break the flavors down, it makes sense.
Lime (or any citrus) on watermelon is popular because sweet and sour is a classic combination that the tongue loves. The acid helps cut the sweetness of the fruit while bringing out its full flavor. Vinegar isn't far off flavor-wise from lime and is a major component of mustard. It makes sense that a tangy mustard makes for a perfect topper on the fan-favorite fruit. The dash of zesty plus bitter coupled with the syrupy, cold flesh of a ripe watermelon lends to a sweet, savory, and sharpness that just ... works. After all, even watermelon panzanella salad uses vinegar to give the fruit some bite.
To try this concoction, start by choosing the tastiest watermelon at the store. Slice it up, grab a bottle of mustard, and get squirting. You may want to start small before slathering your slice with the sauce in case it's not your thing. The trending TikToks insist on a classic yellow mustard, but a Dijon or any of the different kinds of mustard might work as well — there are no rules to the food trend game.
Other unexpected toppings for watermelon
If you buy a watermelon, dribble on the mustard, and find that you're not exactly a fan, fret not — there are a bunch of other fun watermelon flavor combinations to experiment with. Watermelon is a versatile fruit that pairs well with some unexpected ingredients. The most basic to start with is simply salt. Salt is a pro at enhancing flavor in just about anything. Just like how salting grapefruit can trick your taste buds, a sprinkle of chunky sea salt will bring out the sweetness and essence of a slice of watermelon.
In the spirit of tangy mustard, vinegars also pair well with watermelon. Try a drizzle of balsamic to stay on the sweeter side or a splash of red wine or apple cider vinegar for a more zippy, savory angle. Spicy ingredients also pair well with the fruit. A splash of hot sauce will add a bite plus tang from its distilled vinegar base. A sprinkle of cayenne pepper, jerk, or a cajun seasoning blend is a drier option to add some heat.
You can also try smearing on a tangy, unsweetened Greek yogurt or a spreadable soft cheese like goat. Sour cream and even mayonnaise pair nicely as a spread. Salty olives are another surprising topping, as is a sprinkling of Za'atar. And if all else fails, just enjoying a slice on its own never disappoints.