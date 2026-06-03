10 Dollar Tree Gems That Can Clean Up A Dirty Kitchen
Everyone is looking for ways to save a little money these days. Inflation and food costs are rising, while gas prices skyrocket. Luckily, bargain stores like Dollar Tree can help relieve some of the financial burden from your budget. The store is known for great cleaning products and decor, like these items that can spruce up your kitchen – after you're done cleaning it, that is.
Dollar Tree sells everything from food to makeup to phone chargers. At first blush, it might not seem like the place to buy quality cleaning supplies, but one look at the store's aisles will tell you otherwise. Once you know the best time to shop at Dollar Tree to avoid long checkout lines and get the best possible deals, you might be surprised at the quality you'll find amongst its household products. On your next Dollar Tree trip, check out these customer-approved cleaners that might help you save some cash while keeping your kitchen fresh and spiffy.
LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner
LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner not only cleans all manner of surfaces and materials, but it's also ammonia and harsh chemical-free. The plant-based cleaner can be used as is or diluted. A chart on the bottle tells you how much water to add depending on what you'll be using it for. And there's no need to rinse since there's no bleach or other chemicals. Just wipe off the surface, and you're done. It can be used for cleaning the entire house and outdoor items, too.
Reviewers are particularly impressed with the cleaner's ability to remove grease and stains. To use it for that, spray the full or diluted solution on the greasy area and let it sit for anywhere from a few minutes up to an hour, depending on how caked on the residue is. After it's sat for a bit, simply wipe it off. The product is highly rated, even with the mixed reviews on the cleaner's smell. Some find it overwhelming, so be sure to have ventilation if you're sensitive to strong odors.
Scrub Buddies Long-Cuff Reusable Latex Gloves
Anytime you're dealing with harsh chemicals or cleaners, it's a good idea to put on a pair of gloves. Scrub Buddies Long-Cuff Reusable Latex Gloves will keep your hands safe and dry while performing all sorts of household tasks. Designed for use in the kitchen, bathroom, and even outdoors, the gloves are made with pliable, thick latex that reaches past your wrist to the forearm — great for keeping you protected while scrubbing. The palms and fingers are also textured to help you keep your grip, which is particularly helpful when you're soaking your dishes Julia Child-style.
The latex doesn't have as much stretch as some other gloves due to their heavier nature, but can be a plus for people protecting their hands. It also means that you won't have to replace the gloves as often. According to reviewers, he gloves do tend to run a bit small, so be sure to grab a size up from what you usually wear.
Disinfex Disinfecting Wipes
Sanitizing wipes are a great way to quickly wipe up spills or make a faucet sparkle without the added hassle of grabbing a brush. To help streamline your cleaning routine, you can try Disinfex Disinfecting Wipes to sanitize phones, keyboards, and furniture, as well as any room in the house. Of course, thanks to the compact nature of the cloths, you can also put them in your vehicle for a handy way to dust and get rid of stains.
Like many disinfecting wipes, these claim to kill 99.9% of bacteria when used correctly, making them a great way to keep things clean after a laborious and messy meal prep. The resealable top of the canister keeps the cloths from drying out, allowing you to keep them fresh for months. Just be sure to throw the wipes away after using instead of trying to flush them. That'll only stop up your toilet, and who wants that after you've taken the time to make it sparkle?
Ajax Powder Cleanser with Bleach
There are several types of cleaners and disinfectants on this list because each one is designed for different surfaces and in varying strengths. Ajax Powder Cleanser with Bleach is formulated to be gentle on porous surfaces like porcelain, ceramic, and chrome. Instead of scratching these materials with a harsh cleaner, Ajax's fine powder becomes a paste with a little water added. From there, it's easy to rinse off, leaving a residue-free surface that's disinfected and fresh. That ease makes it a great way to clean your kitchen sink to avoid smells.
Of course, the cleaner can be used in multiple ways. It cleans pots and pans, as well as countertops and the aforementioned sinks. The all-purpose powder even can be taken outdoors to clean grills, smokers, and barbecues. One reviewer noted that the cleaner was able to get stuck-on grass and other stains off their lawnmower. That's an unusual use for the product, but it goes to show the cleaner's sheer versatility.
Comet Classic Kitchen Cleaner with Bleach
If you have yellowing grout or just need a strong cleaner for disinfecting, Comet Classic Kitchen Cleaner with Bleach can handle the job. The cleaner is stronger than many other products, meaning that it will disinfect well. But with the bleach in the solution, you'll have to be sure not to get any on your clothes. Otherwise, your favorite shirt might end up with large white splotches.
The bottle says it's a kitchen cleaner, but it can be used in the bathroom, too. One reviewer noted that the cleaner removed calcium from their shower doors, while another said it easily removed stains in their sink. The bleach in the product is appreciated by many reviewers for its whitening abilities and overall strength. The solution needs to be shaken before spraying, and, when using the cleaner, be sure to rinse the surface after to remove any residue. Rinsing will also ensure no lingering bleach remains in your kitchen.
Fabuloso Original Multi-purpose Cleaner
Get ready for the strong scent of lavender every time you use Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner. It can be used for a variety of purposes on a wide selection of surfaces. This is the original version instead of the concentrate, so it's gentle enough to use on sealed wood and furniture. You can spot clean by using the solution straight from the bottle on a sponge or cloth, but if you'd like to mop or dilute the product, you can pour a bit into water to thin it out. This will also reduce the scent, in case the smell is a little strong for you.
An advantage to using Fabuloso is that you don't have to rinse after applying it. The cleaner doesn't leave residue, meaning you can wipe up a spill and forget about it. The small bottle is easy to pour from and, because it can be diluted, lasts quite a while.
The Home Store Mini Nesting Dustpan and Brush Set
A tiny dustpan and brush might sound like an unnecessary item, but you might be surprised by the amount of cleaning something like The Home Store Mini Nesting Dustpan and Brush Set (made by Scrub Buddies) can do. The compact duo consists of a small bristled hand brush that fits neatly into the dustpan. There's a hole in the handles so you can easily hang it for greater convenience when it's time to sweep up spills.
And that's what makes this particular item useful. Instead of pulling out a full-size broom and dustpan that might not be able to get into the space you need, the mini brush set is small and flexible enough to get into the corners of your cabinets and countertops. That's definitely not something you want to do with a regular broom. And since the set is plastic, you can rinse it off and let it dry.
Brillo Basics No-Scratch Estracell Scrub Sponges
Doing dishes is a chore most people would rather not have to do. But instead of letting them pile in the sink, why not try using one of Dollar Tree's dish scrubbers? The Brillo Basics No-Scratch Estracell Scrub Sponges are a fantastic way to clean your dishes and cabinet tops, according to highly rated reviews on the Dollar Tree and Walmart websites. They're made with a scrubbing top and a spongy bottom for pulling double-duty while cleaning.
The Brillo company says the Estracell material dries faster and is more sanitary than other sponges because it doesn't promote bacteria growth. Larger stains and messes can be tackled with the scrubbing side. However, the sponges are primarily meant for cleaning delicate items and surfaces, such as non-stick cookware or glass. Many reviewers report the sponges are sturdy and hold up well over time. Others say the product doesn't have the unpleasant smell some sponges have. Even with the Estracell's durability, you still have to know when to throw out your kitchen sponges for safety.
Pine Glo Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner
The scent of the forest is what makes Pine Glo Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner so distinctive, although the company makes multiple scents in case you're not the outdoorsy type. Designed for hard, non-porous floors and surfaces, such as woodwork, cabinets, and baseboards, this product is extremely favored by Dollar Tree customers online. The cleaner reports it's able to eliminate over 99.9% of bacteria when used properly and is registered as a disinfectant with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Pine Glo's main active ingredient is ammonium chloride, a compound that kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi. That's what makes the cleaner so effective in the kitchen and bathroom. Such a strong ingredient requires users to follow the instructions carefully and to be sure not to let it get in their eyes or mouth. (Note: That's one reason why all-purpose cleaners shouldn't be used to sterilize an oven.) Still, this powerful disinfectant costs less than brand-name products and cleans with little to no residue left on the surfaces and floors.
Scrub Buddies Wet Sweeper Cloths Refills
If you're a fan of Swiffer and other quick-style mopping systems, the Scrub Buddies Wet Sweeper Cloths Refills are a good way to re-up your supply without breaking the bank. Sold in packs of 10, the cloths are quilted, lightly saturated, and fit most standard sweeper mops, although they may be a bit small for Swiffer mops, specifically. Customers who encountered this fixed the problem by attaching the cloth with rubber bands.
The cloths are great for light mopping and cleaning up small spills, but for heavier jobs, floor cleaner will probably need to be used. That's due to the cloths being less saturated than brand-name alternatives. Other customers mentioned that the product doesn't come in a resealable bag, so placing them in a self-sealing bag can help keep them from drying out. Even with the caveats, for less than two dollars, the cloths are a steal, and online reviews hold them in high regard for that reason.