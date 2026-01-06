Make Kitchen Cleanup So Much Easier With Julia Child's Simple Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child had plenty of nuggets of wisdom, from the idea that no one is born a great cook to explaining why you should never cook with cheap wine, and her belief that people who love to eat are always the best kind of people. Not every Julia Child tip has aged quite as well — such as her infamous recommendation of baking a baguette on asbestos tile — but you'll find countless enduring culinary insights in her iconic cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which, in simple terms, revolutionized American home cooking by demystifying what once felt like intimidating barriers in the kitchen. One particularly useful tidbit found inside the book is a simple yet hugely effective tip: soaking your dirty dishes.

Child noted that when you're cooking, "Use all the pans, bowls, and equipment you need, but soak them in water as soon as you are through with them" (per "Mastering the Art of French Cooking"). This advice carries a double meaning. First, she encouraged cooks to work freely and properly, without cutting corners simply to avoid washing up. In her own words, "A pot saver is a self-hampering cook," and any home cook knows that some of the best meals also happen to be the messiest ones.

At the same time, soaking your dishes as soon as you're finished with them is a genius cleaning hack. Soaking prevents food from drying out and sticking to surfaces, which can make your pans far more difficult to clean later. While the dishes still need to be washed with soap and a sponge, there's often little need for aggressive elbow grease, so you can ditch the scouring pad!