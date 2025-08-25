Why You Shouldn't Clean Your Oven With All-Purpose Cleaner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All-purpose cleaner is a very useful product in the home. The solution is gentle enough to clean all kinds of surfaces but can still get rid of a moderate amount of grime. The problem is that from time to time, the kitchen gets pretty messy — and nowhere is that more true than in the oven. The best recipes and oven hacks, like baking your frozen pizza directly on the rack, can lead to really tough, caked-in messes. If you tried to remove baked-on cheese with all-purpose cleaner, it probably wouldn't work because it's simply not formulated for such a difficult task. Its strength is in being gentle enough for everyday messes, not for tackling hardened grime or serious stains.

For cleaning ovens, your best bet is a product like Easy-Off, sold on Amazon. These cleaners are so effective because they use powerful chemicals to break down the tough, carbonized bonds of baked-on food, turning them into a substance that can be easily wiped away. Just be careful — oven cleaners get rid of grime effectively, but as a result, they contain a lot of toxic materials like caustic soda and ethers. They should be handled very carefully because accidentally turning on the oven while cleaning or inhaling some of the fumes can be extremely dangerous. On top of safety concerns, these products can be corrosive to most metals, so they should not be used every day — just for those really tough, infrequent messes.