10 Dollar Tree Kitchen Decor Items For An Affordable Glow-Up

You don't have to be an interior designer — or hire one — to have a snappy-looking home. If your kitchen is feeling a bit drab, aesthetically improving it doesn't need to be expensive. With a little vision, ingenuity, and a trip to the dollar store, you can glow up your culinary space in no time. Your local Dollar Tree, for instance, can be a treasure trove for sprucing up your space.

There are plenty of Dollar Tree items for the taking that look classy as can be — no one would ever know you spent very little to create that eye-catching look. It's easy to stay on trend, too — even when shopping at a discount store. Some style choices that are all the rage right now include the use of brass as an adornment, which is a vintage kitchen decor trend that's coming back around. While they won't be real brass, various Dollar Tree items can give you a similar look. Pieces like floating shelves are also a simple kitchen decor hack that can add extra style. And guess what? There's a Dollar Tree hack for that! It's easy to execute tricks like these while only spending a few dollars.