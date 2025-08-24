10 Dollar Tree Kitchen Decor Items For An Affordable Glow-Up
You don't have to be an interior designer — or hire one — to have a snappy-looking home. If your kitchen is feeling a bit drab, aesthetically improving it doesn't need to be expensive. With a little vision, ingenuity, and a trip to the dollar store, you can glow up your culinary space in no time. Your local Dollar Tree, for instance, can be a treasure trove for sprucing up your space.
There are plenty of Dollar Tree items for the taking that look classy as can be — no one would ever know you spent very little to create that eye-catching look. It's easy to stay on trend, too — even when shopping at a discount store. Some style choices that are all the rage right now include the use of brass as an adornment, which is a vintage kitchen decor trend that's coming back around. While they won't be real brass, various Dollar Tree items can give you a similar look. Pieces like floating shelves are also a simple kitchen decor hack that can add extra style. And guess what? There's a Dollar Tree hack for that! It's easy to execute tricks like these while only spending a few dollars.
A literal 'glow-up' for your table
These black candle holders from Dollar Tree come in a set of three in graduated sizes. Molded from iron, they have an antique look that will dress up your dining table — simply insert some tapers and give your table a romantic glow-up.
Upscale-looking charger plates
You can elegantly enhance your table settings with a variety of plastic charger plates from Dollar Tree. Ranging from a gold-rimmed plate to options with fluted rims, these look so sophisticated that people would never suppose, with a glance at your upscale-looking table, that you only paid a dollar and change for each one.
Floating shelves with crown molding
Looking every inch like their much more expensive contemporaries from other stores, these chic-looking floating shelves feature crown molding and add both functional and decorative properties to a culinary space.
Stylish dinnerware
Dinnerware pieces from Dollar Tree can look just like something you'd pay a lot more money for at an upscale store. This dinnerware set fits perfectly with various design schemes and adds a splash of color to brighten up your dinner table.
Bohemian baskets
These woven straw baskets lend some bohemian chic to your kitchen space, providing a versatile storage option that can serve a variety of functions. Make an attractive display with rolled-up dishcloths or tea towels, for example, or use them to hold actual food items like dinner rolls, fruits, or root vegetables in your pantry.
Ornate chalkboards
Whether you adorn them with fancy decorative lettering or use them to keep a grocery list, these gold-framed chalkboards make attractive and elegant-looking decor pieces. They can also form the basis of a custom craft project — simply apply chalkboard paint, for instance, to tailor them to match your existing kitchen design.
Hanging shelves for farmhouse chic
These hanging shelves can add some rustic farmhouse chic to your kitchen space. They're perfect for holding matching spice shakers or other containers, or use them to display votive candles or other decorative pieces.
Add some light with decorative mirrors
Adding mirrors is a kitchen decor hack that instantly makes a space feel larger. These hexagon mirrors can be arranged on the wall for an attractive display that also bounces around light and reflects the room, making your kitchen look and feel bigger and airier.
Colorful bottles
These decorative glass bottles with stoppers can add a fun splash of color and reflective light to your space, while also serving as functional storage for non-consumables, as they aren't listed as food safe. Think flower displays, infusers for your favorite scents, or filled with potpourri, perched on a windowsill.
Personalized sign
This DIY letter board, which comes in assorted colors, can lend a homey, personalized touch to your kitchen. The simple, clean look, combined with a funny or sweet message, adds a welcoming vibe.