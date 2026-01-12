This Is How Often You Should Clean Your Kitchen Sink Drain To Keep It Smelling Fresh

A clean, sparkling kitchen starts with more than just shiny countertops and spotless pans — it's what's happening in the places you can't see that really makes a difference. Similarly to how you should always clean behind (and under) your larger kitchen appliances, the sink drain is one of the places that can quietly collect food scraps and general gunk, creating the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive. This can lead to foul odors taking over your kitchen no matter how clean you keep everything else. To find out how often you should clean your sink drain, Food Republic spoke with Olivia Parks, owner and lead organizer of Professional Organizer New Orleans.

According to Parks, you should strive to clean your sink daily. "Taking a few extra seconds to rinse and wipe around the drain helps catch food residue before it can build up and start to smell," she notes. To make life easier, consider investing in a sink strainer, which helps trap food scraps before they even have a chance to slip down the drain. Parks also recommends a deep clean at least once a week to help prevent buildup and clogged pipes.

There are also several steps you can take to prevent grease buildup. When cleaning your pots and pans, make sure to never, ever pour oil down the drain. It hardens as it cools, leading to stubborn, gunky buildup that's extremely hard to remove without heavy cleaning agents. If you've been deep-frying, make sure all the oil goes straight into the trash bin. The same goes for leftover food on your plate, and all dishes entering the sink should be as clean as possible in order to prevent food debris buildup.