The Beloved Breakfast Food McDonald's Doesn't Season With Salt

If there is one thing you can count on, it's that your McDonald's order is going to be hot, fairly greasy, and oh-so-deliciously salty straight out of the bag. The burger chain is known, at least in part, for its famously sodium-filled food. Items like its hot, fresh fries, which go into a vat of canola oil blend for cooking, get tossed with a sprinkling of salt once they emerge from the fryer, and all of the burgers receive a special seasoning blend, made of an exact ratio of salt and pepper, as they're cooked up on the grill, as well. With how salt-happy McDonald's is, it might surprise you to learn that the beloved hash browns, which are available only during breakfast hours, don't actually get seasoned with the stuff.

While they are like french fries in that they are made of potatoes and they are fried, there are a few reasons why hash browns don't get salted before they're slipped into their sleeves and passed off to the customer. First, hash browns are structurally different from fries. Whereas fries are singularly sturdy, and able to withstand a deal of shaking, the potato patties are more delicate and could easily turn into potato crumbles if given the same after-fryer treatment.

There is also the fact that McDonald's hash browns don't need any additional salt because when they're formed off-site, into the mix of potatoes, corn flour, and other components goes salt. You can see it on the ingredient list on McDonald's product page – it's the fourth item listed.