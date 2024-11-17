The Type Of Oil McDonald's Uses For Fries

The argument about which fast food chain serves up the best fries has been hotly contested for some time, but there is no denying that McDonald's has been a front runner since it arrived on the scene in 1940. One of the best parts about enjoying a meal from McDonald's is discovering the rogue french fries that have found their way to the bottom of your bag, waiting for you as a surprise post-meal treat. Their winning crispness is due in part to the oil the chain uses to double-fry them.

McDonald's fries have maintained quite the popular reputation thanks to their meticulous preparation process, from the cut of each french fry to the oil it is cooked in. The fries (which are made with real potatoes) are prepared in a canola oil blend. The trans fat-free mixture has a canola base, and also contains corn and soybean oils. Beef flavoring that contains hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed milk is also added to the blend, which gives McDonald's fries their signature flavor.

When it comes down to choosing which oil you should toss your fries into, everyone has different opinions, but McDonald's wants to ensure that its fries can be made quickly, cooked evenly, and turn out golden brown and flavorful. That is why just one generic oil won't do for the company — however, some say that today's oil blend is a downgrade from yesteryear's fries.