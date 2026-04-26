Elevate Your McDonald's Breakfast With This Easy Egg McMuffin Ordering Trick

McDonald's has been serving up its breakfast nationally since 1977, and in that time, no item has captured Americans' hearts — or filled their stomachs — like the iconic Egg McMuffin. This menu phenomenon ranks among not just the most popular fast food breakfast items, but among the most popular fast foods ever, period. But what if we told you that the Egg McMuffin could actually be improved upon? It's hard to believe, especially after the Golden Arches has already taken its breakfast sandwich from good to great, but if you want to elevate your next McMuffin, ask them to put the seasoning that goes on the burgers on your egg patty.

Don't worry about the ask, because it's not like the employees will have to concoct some fancy seasoning blend; according to Chef Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, it's just salt and black pepper. But these two extra ingredients can impart a world of difference to your McMuffin, thanks in part to the specific ratio of salt to pepper, and what each individual element adds to the sandwich: Salt enhances the savoriness of the egg, while pepper creates depth and adds a little bit of bite.