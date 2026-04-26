Elevate Your McDonald's Breakfast With This Easy Egg McMuffin Ordering Trick
McDonald's has been serving up its breakfast nationally since 1977, and in that time, no item has captured Americans' hearts — or filled their stomachs — like the iconic Egg McMuffin. This menu phenomenon ranks among not just the most popular fast food breakfast items, but among the most popular fast foods ever, period. But what if we told you that the Egg McMuffin could actually be improved upon? It's hard to believe, especially after the Golden Arches has already taken its breakfast sandwich from good to great, but if you want to elevate your next McMuffin, ask them to put the seasoning that goes on the burgers on your egg patty.
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Don't worry about the ask, because it's not like the employees will have to concoct some fancy seasoning blend; according to Chef Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, it's just salt and black pepper. But these two extra ingredients can impart a world of difference to your McMuffin, thanks in part to the specific ratio of salt to pepper, and what each individual element adds to the sandwich: Salt enhances the savoriness of the egg, while pepper creates depth and adds a little bit of bite.
How to order an elevated Egg McMuffin at McDonald's
Before you can order your Egg McMuffin with hamburger seasoning on the egg patty, you should be aware of which methods allow for the ask and which don't. Unfortunately, you won't be able to add this request in the app, because, despite offering some customizations (like adding a sausage patty), there is no option to add seasonings that aren't already offered on sandwiches, nor is there anywhere where you can write in the request. What you'll have to do, if you're dead set on ordering through the app, is ask for the additional flavor at either the drive-thru or the pick-up counter when you go to get your food. It would simplify matters, though, to just place your entire order at the drive-thru speaker.
Because the in-restaurant kiosks are set up like the app, you won't be able to ask for the seasoning via those machines, either. Instead, you'll want to completely skip the app or kiosks and get in line at one of the dwindling cash registers (and make sure you get in there before breakfast ends and lunch begins). While McDonald's has recently made a shift toward contactless ordering, as it is beneficial both in terms of sales and productivity, there should be at least one manned register open for you to make your McMuffin add-on entreaty.