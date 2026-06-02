The One Word Servers Hate When Taking Steak Orders

Going out for steak is rarely a bad idea, but there are several common mistakes you can make when visiting a steakhouse, some of which could land you on the wrong side of your server. Whether you're grabbing an affordable sirloin at Texas Roadhouse or splurging on a USDA Prime ribeye at a high-end place, one request is known to make restaurant staff universally cringe, and that's asking for your steak "medium plus" — really, any vague or nonstandard descriptor of doneness.

Unlike standard steak temperatures like rare, medium, well-done, or even the more divisive blue, "medium plus" isn't considered a universally recognized level of doneness. The term generally refers to a steak cooked somewhere between a medium and medium-well, but because there's no exact industry standard for it, chefs are often left guessing what the customer actually wants. On Reddit, one server shared their frustration at this obscure order: "I've been serving for years now[,] and this year alone[,] I've had so many people asking for their steak cooked medium plus/medium rare plus!? Whenever this happens[,] I just ring in medium well (for medium plus) and medium (for medium rare plus)."

This order becomes even trickier when you consider how small the gap already is between medium and medium-well. Steak temperature terms don't actually mean anything, and what truly matters is the internal temperature of the meat. A medium steak is typically cooked to around 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, while a medium-well lands closer to 150 to 155 degrees, and a medium-rare around 130 to 135 degrees. In practice, a medium-plus can account for seconds on or off the grill, and it'll probably fall within the temperature range of a medium or medium-well anyway.