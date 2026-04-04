Stop Making These 9 Common Mistakes At Steakhouses

Sharing at a restaurant is a tricky thing. It's generally looked down on to share an entrée, but sharing appetizers and sides is common. All of these things are true at a steakhouse. When someone orders a massive tomahawk steak, they often want to share, but not everyone does. To avoid awkwardness and to build a spectacular meal for everyone, each person should choose their own entrée and how to prepare it. But after that, all bets are off. Getting a variety of appetizers and sides for everyone to share allows you to try new things while ensuring you still have what you want.

Many restaurants have shareable plates, but even if they don't, you and your party can still build the perfect meal for the table. First, make sure that everyone wants to share, as some people just don't care to do so. If everyone is on board, ask your server how many pieces come in the portion so you'll know how many plates to order. After the dishes arrive, everyone can take their part off the serving plate onto their own. This not only lets everyone try different menu items, but it can also be a bonding experience that makes lasting memories.