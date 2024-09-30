Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is Simple Yet So Relatable

Hoda Kotb has been a part of "The Today Show" since 2007, and during that time she has gotten to chat with many culinary greats. Lauded chef Eric Ripert showed the whole crew how to choose the freshest fish at the store with a simple sniff test, and the legendary Ina Garten shared her go-to dessert when visiting Paris. But just because Kotb has brushed shoulders with icons in the food world, it does not mean that her snack preferences are any less relatable. She keeps it real with the absolutely winning combination of Fritos corn chips and French onion dip.

Everyone knows that French onion dip is great with plain Ruffles potato chips — the snack of choice for co-host Dylan Dreyer in "The Today Show" segment that aired on National Snack Day in 2024. However, Kotb switches up that classic dip vessel with Fritos for a cool and crunchy pairing that totally works. The nutty corn chips play off the similar flavor profile of the caramelized onions, and the heft of the chip allows you to scoop up plenty of dip. For Kotb, the shape is key too. She goes for Fritos Scoops, so she can get plenty of the creamy, sweet, and savory accompaniment with every dunk.