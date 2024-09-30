Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Is Simple Yet So Relatable
Hoda Kotb has been a part of "The Today Show" since 2007, and during that time she has gotten to chat with many culinary greats. Lauded chef Eric Ripert showed the whole crew how to choose the freshest fish at the store with a simple sniff test, and the legendary Ina Garten shared her go-to dessert when visiting Paris. But just because Kotb has brushed shoulders with icons in the food world, it does not mean that her snack preferences are any less relatable. She keeps it real with the absolutely winning combination of Fritos corn chips and French onion dip.
Everyone knows that French onion dip is great with plain Ruffles potato chips — the snack of choice for co-host Dylan Dreyer in "The Today Show" segment that aired on National Snack Day in 2024. However, Kotb switches up that classic dip vessel with Fritos for a cool and crunchy pairing that totally works. The nutty corn chips play off the similar flavor profile of the caramelized onions, and the heft of the chip allows you to scoop up plenty of dip. For Kotb, the shape is key too. She goes for Fritos Scoops, so she can get plenty of the creamy, sweet, and savory accompaniment with every dunk.
Hoda Kotb loves crunchy foods
Over the course of Hoda Kotb's long "Today Show" career, many of her all-time favorite bites have been featured, and it turns out the crunch factor is something that comes up time and time again. For example, her favorite meal is grilled salmon with waffle fries on the side, but she specifies that she wants the potatoes extra crunchy and plenty of ketchup for dipping. The panko-breaded tilapia from the frozen section at Trader Joe's also rises to the top for Kotb, precisely because it gets super crunchy after cooking it in the air fryer.
She is also a fan of crisp dill pickles, Triscuit and Ritz crackers, and Canadian potato chips that combine barbecue and salt and vinegar flavors. Even for dessert, texture is important. Her mother's crisp and nutty baklava takes the cake. "It's phyllo dough with walnuts, a honey mixture, and layer after layer after layer. It's crispy and crunchy and delicious," she shared on a 2021 Thanksgiving episode of "The Today Show."