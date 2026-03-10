The Worst Store-Bought Mayo Brand Comes From A Growing Fast Food Chain
While there is a time and place for homemade mayo, let's be real: When we want an easy sandwich spread, we typically reach for the tub of store-bought. So, in our quest to find and rank the best store-bought mayonnaise, Food Republic's taste tester went through nine different brands. The best? Perhaps to little surprise, the highest-ranking option was Kewpie, thanks to its rich egg yolks. The lowest? Whataburger.
Now, this ranking may come as a surprise — after all, Whataburger is seemingly everywhere these days. Considering our reviewer reported that it cost the most per ounce, you'd think it'd be one of the best-rated, not last. However, one thing our reviewer made a point to note is that the mayo itself tastes good, but it has a very allium-forward flavor. Onions and garlic are delicious, but these flavors are not universal. If you don't mind the taste of garlic in every mayo-slathered bite, then this may be the condiment for you. However, if you want a relatively neutral base that's adaptable to what you're eating, then look elsewhere.
One thing other reviewers note online is that the entire bottle of Whataburger mayonnaise separates very easily — sometimes entirely. "It was delivered separated, so gross. Go with [Kewpie]," someone wrote on Walmart's product page. "That's some real wonky a** mayonnaise," one condiment connoisseur exclaimed after licking a dollop straight off his finger (per YouTube). If you aren't already a Whataburger fan — and certainly if you don't like garlic — proceed with caution.
The best ways to use (or mask) less-than-stellar mayonnaise
If you ordered Whataburger mayo and it arrives separated, don't panic. Just as you can save a broken homemade mayonnaise, you can save your Whataburger condiment, too. Decant it into a bowl, add an egg yolk, and re-emulsify it with a handheld blender.
If it's the flavor itself that's the problem, then your best bet is to doctor it up. Mix it with a bit of ketchup and relish for a quick burger sauce, or stir in your favorite hot sauce for the ultimate french fry dip. Fold in some blue cheese crumbles, and you also have yourself an easy salad dressing. Try whisking in melted butter and lemon juice for the world's fastest (and easiest) hollandaise. It's also the perfect base for a quick tartar sauce — just add minced onion, garlic, and capers or dill pickle relish.
Anyone who doesn't want to make a dipping sauce can still repurpose the bottle of mayo. Use it in an easy coleslaw recipe — when added to cabbage and bright lemon, the bite from the garlic will be toned down. Pair it with gochujang in a rice bowl with chicken or tofu; the hot pepper paste will overpower any unpleasant notes from the mayo itself.