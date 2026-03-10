The Worst Store-Bought Mayo Brand Comes From A Growing Fast Food Chain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there is a time and place for homemade mayo, let's be real: When we want an easy sandwich spread, we typically reach for the tub of store-bought. So, in our quest to find and rank the best store-bought mayonnaise, Food Republic's taste tester went through nine different brands. The best? Perhaps to little surprise, the highest-ranking option was Kewpie, thanks to its rich egg yolks. The lowest? Whataburger.

Now, this ranking may come as a surprise — after all, Whataburger is seemingly everywhere these days. Considering our reviewer reported that it cost the most per ounce, you'd think it'd be one of the best-rated, not last. However, one thing our reviewer made a point to note is that the mayo itself tastes good, but it has a very allium-forward flavor. Onions and garlic are delicious, but these flavors are not universal. If you don't mind the taste of garlic in every mayo-slathered bite, then this may be the condiment for you. However, if you want a relatively neutral base that's adaptable to what you're eating, then look elsewhere.

One thing other reviewers note online is that the entire bottle of Whataburger mayonnaise separates very easily — sometimes entirely. "It was delivered separated, so gross. Go with [Kewpie]," someone wrote on Walmart's product page. "That's some real wonky a** mayonnaise," one condiment connoisseur exclaimed after licking a dollop straight off his finger (per YouTube). If you aren't already a Whataburger fan — and certainly if you don't like garlic — proceed with caution.