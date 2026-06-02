Can You Scramble An Egg In Its Shell With Pantyhose?

Many people may remember the L'Eggs pantyhose that came in a plastic egg. Well, now there's a trend on social media reversing that by putting an egg into pantyhose. In an Instagram reel, a Food Network chef tested an online trick for scrambling an egg inside its shell by spinning it around in some pantyhose. Apparently, if you agitate the egg enough, the membrane surrounding the yolk will break, mix with the white, and create a golden egg with an omelette-like texture. Spoiler alert: It didn't work out for Chef Voltaggio, but he didn't have much of a recipe to work on and didn't know how long he needed to spin the egg in order for it to scramble.

You can find more detailed instructions online, like advising home cooks to spin the eggs 12 times to theoretically end up with a self-contained scrambled egg. Supposedly, a Facebook user managed to achieve the desired result in just 10 spins (though the camera does cut away multiple times). Other online sources recommended spinning the egg at least 20 times to arrive at a golden egg. When successful, the resulting egg isn't always uniformly scrambled, and some sources pointed out that it can take several attempts before you reach success. Most cooks who've attempted this, including Chef Voltaggio, mentioned that you can hear the insides of the egg sloshing around when you spin it close to your ear, and this is supposedly an indication that the egg is scrambling. Besides using pantyhose, some people have used stockings and long-sleeved T-shirts. I decided to test out this trick at home to see if it actually works (it doesn't).