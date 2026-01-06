The Best Cooking Method For Scrambled Eggs Is A Simple Celebrity Chef Go-To

Whipping up a pan of scrambled eggs may appear plain and simple, but the technique rewards extra care. Not only are there many common mistakes to avoid, but even successful preparation methods result in a wide variety of tastes and textures. So to dig into the optimal way to prepare this morning classic, the Food Republic team ranked 9 ways you can cook scrambled eggs. The winner? A wondrously fuss-free approach of cracking the food straight into a pan, sans whisking.

The technique benefits with ultra-convenient assembly. No need to reach for additional mix-ins, whether that's milk, cream or water. You also don't need a bowl, whisk or even a fork — simply crack the eggs into a buttered pan on low heat, fold over a few times with a spatula, and you'll yield a delicious batch. Even Gordon Ramsay never whisks his scrambled eggs, making this simple method celebrity chef approved.

The resulting eggs won't be soft like a batch mixed with dairy or boast a perfectly homogenous consistency. Food Republic testers could still visually distinguish egg whites from yolks, although not in a manner that detracts from the taste and texture. Instead, the dish delights with a pleasant flavor and airy consistency — all you could ask for from an easy-to-make batch of scrambled eggs.