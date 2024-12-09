The Unusual Way To Store Onions So They Last For Months Longer

Onions can stay good for up to three months with proper storage — that is, storing them in a dry, cool place with good air circulation that is out of direct sunlight. Keeping onions in the fridge is actually a mushy mistake, because the moist environment causes them to spoil even faster. However, there is one unusual yet very effective hack that can keep them in usable condition for up to eight months or more! If you have a pair of old pantyhose on hand, that's all you need for an effective storage solution that will perfectly preserve the vegetables.

To execute this storage trick, simply take a clean pair of nylon tights and cut off the legs with a pair of scissors. Drop an onion into one of the legs, letting it fall into the toe of the garment. Tie a knot right above the onion, then drop in the next bulb. Repeat the process until the stocking is almost full, leaving just a bit of space at the top to tie a loop. This allows you to hang them on a hook or handle in your pantry in a tidy way, until you're ready to use them.

It's important to make the ties between each veggie to keep them separated, so proper airflow isn't disrupted by them touching each other. Contact between the bulbs can also accelerate spoilage. Whenever you need an onion, simply cut below the knot right above it to remove it from the pantyhose chain.