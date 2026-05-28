9 Old-School Restaurants That Celebrity Chefs Swear By

As the proprietor of numerous restaurants and author of 19 cookbooks, Emeril Lagasse knows a good eatery when he sees it. Lagasse opened his first restaurant in New Orleans' Warehouse District, and continues to herald this city as the best in the country for food.

Given Lagasse's strong ties to the Crescent City, it's no surprise at all that one of his most admired restaurants resides in New Orleans. In a 2025 interview with Travel + Leisure, Lagasse cited Brigtsen's Restaurant — a cozy eatery specializing in Cajun, Creole, and classic Louisiana fare — as one of his favorites. Opened in 1986, Brigsten's has been bestowing New Orleans with sensational eats for some 40 years. Long favored by residents, folks cherish this quaint eatery for its sweetbreads, gumbo, and mouth-watering pecan pie embellished with caramel sauce.

Inside this off-the-beaten-path locale, you'll find no TVs or extravagant decor. Just a subtly charming, cottage-like interior that can fit no more than 60 people at full capacity. Well-spaced tables encourage intimate conversations rather than gawking over screens, coaxing diners to immerse themselves in the culinary experience. A classic restaurant committed to preserving traditions, reservations cannot be made online, but over the phone to be written down by hand in a reservation book.

Founder and head chef Frank Brigsten has won several awards and received all kinds of recognition since opening his namesake restaurant four decades ago, and the old-school establishment is still going strong, giving tourists and locals a taste of traditional New Orleans cuisine they're sure to never forget.

brigtsens.com

(504) 861-7610

723 Dante Street, New Orleans, LA 70118