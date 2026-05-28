9 Old-School Restaurants That Celebrity Chefs Swear By
Celebrity or not, everyone has to eat somewhere. Although you might expect some of the most revered icons of the gastronomic world to cook their own signature cuisine every night, it seems they do enjoy sampling the menus of other greats every now and again. And why not? Just because these famed figures have opened their own restaurants or authored stacks of cookbooks doesn't mean they don't enjoy grabbing a nice meal out just like the rest of us. But, as you might imagine, culinary masters won't just settle for anywhere.
These celebrated chefs have a few favorite nosheries they visit regularly, many of which have been around for quite some time. All across the United States and abroad, you'll find numerous eateries that these renowned chefs rate as some of the best in the world. Discover the old-school spots that these celebrity chefs treasure, from establishments rich with heritage to century-old restaurants that are keeping long-cherished culinary traditions alive.
Brigtsen's Restaurant (New Orleans) -- Emeril Lagasse
As the proprietor of numerous restaurants and author of 19 cookbooks, Emeril Lagasse knows a good eatery when he sees it. Lagasse opened his first restaurant in New Orleans' Warehouse District, and continues to herald this city as the best in the country for food.
Given Lagasse's strong ties to the Crescent City, it's no surprise at all that one of his most admired restaurants resides in New Orleans. In a 2025 interview with Travel + Leisure, Lagasse cited Brigtsen's Restaurant — a cozy eatery specializing in Cajun, Creole, and classic Louisiana fare — as one of his favorites. Opened in 1986, Brigsten's has been bestowing New Orleans with sensational eats for some 40 years. Long favored by residents, folks cherish this quaint eatery for its sweetbreads, gumbo, and mouth-watering pecan pie embellished with caramel sauce.
Inside this off-the-beaten-path locale, you'll find no TVs or extravagant decor. Just a subtly charming, cottage-like interior that can fit no more than 60 people at full capacity. Well-spaced tables encourage intimate conversations rather than gawking over screens, coaxing diners to immerse themselves in the culinary experience. A classic restaurant committed to preserving traditions, reservations cannot be made online, but over the phone to be written down by hand in a reservation book.
Founder and head chef Frank Brigsten has won several awards and received all kinds of recognition since opening his namesake restaurant four decades ago, and the old-school establishment is still going strong, giving tourists and locals a taste of traditional New Orleans cuisine they're sure to never forget.
(504) 861-7610
723 Dante Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Balthazar (New York) -- Andrew Zimmern
The host of "Bizarre Foods" may be known for eating all things weird, but that doesn't mean he won't stop by an old-fashioned eatery once in a while. Andrew Zimmern names the iconic NYC eatery Balthazar as one of his preferred restaurants, an opinion echoed by other celebrity figures who frequent this acclaimed SoHo destination.
At this Parisian, brasserie-style noshery, Zimmern particularly appreciates the steak tartare, dishes from the raw bar, and the Plateau de Mer (otherwise known as the seafood tower). On Zimmern's personal blog, he calls the restaurant one of his favorites in New York, "serving French bistro stalwarts in a beautiful setting that always makes me fall in love with the city all over again."
A culinary locale frequented by everyone from Anna Wintour to Leonardo DiCaprio, Balthazar opened to much fanfare in the late '90s, and its popularity has never faded in the nearly three decades since. A restaurant often described as authentically Parisian if it were expanded to Big Apple proportions, Balthazar stands as a quintessentially New York City creation that seems to timelessly withstand the ages.
Filled with nostalgic undertones, locals adore this ever-bustling eatery, finding the best time to go an hour or two before closing. Reservations can also be made online or by phone, with other popular dishes being the New York steak strip au poivre, steak frites, and French onion soup.
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 965-1414
Le Bilboquet (Palm Beach, Florida) -- Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart discovered Le Bilboquet while being confined to Palm Beach during the pandemic. She applauds the eatery for its classic French cuisine, commending the sole meunière in 2022 in an Instagram post. But spectacular French cuisine isn't the only thing she appreciates about this elevated bistro. Stewart also praised the ambiance of the Palm Beach eatery (one of nine Le Bilboquet locations worldwide), stating how nice it was to dine outside under the stars and palm trees.
It seems apparent this cooking icon meant what she said, having revisited the same location again since. Stewart later added pictures of the apple tarte tatin and chocolate mousse to her personal blog in 2024. It's easy to see why its counted as one of her top spots — this South of France-inspired restaurant is sure to impress time after time.
Those who visit will discover a courtyard adorned with potted palms and lush greenery. The inside is no less stunning, with its French-imported pewter countertop and other midcentury details. Among its menu, diners can find several sensational dishes fashioned from locally-sourced South Florida ingredients, including freshly-caught seafood and daily changing specials. No wonder Martha Stewart can't seem to stay away.
Le Bilboquet opened its first location in 1986 as a modest eatery in Manhattan with just 35 seats. Since then, the welcoming French restaurant has expanded its reach, opening bistros in Atlanta, Denver, and Sag Harbor. Each eatery possesses its own characteristic vibe and local specials.
245A Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 812-2363
Joe's Stone Crab (Miami) -- Bobby Flay
While Bobby Flay might be best known for his nifty grilling tips and exceptional steak advice, that doesn't mean the man can't appreciate a good seafood restaurant. The chef and restaurant owner has raved about Joe's Stone Crab in Miami on the Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate." Flay applauds the stone crabs from this restaurant as tasting unlike any other crab, calling the meat dense and briny.
To those who've never seen a stone crab, the claws from these fascinating crustaceans are giant, providing plenty of meat. Served pre-cracked on a plate, all one has to do is peel back the shell and dip the flesh in the delicate mayonnaise-based sauce
Joe's Stone Crab has been around for more than a century, first opening as a lunch counter on Miami Beach in 1913. At this time, however, the small seafood venue mostly served fried and fish sandwiches. It wasn't until the 1920s that Joseph Weiss came to discover that stone crabs, which were abundant on the nearby bay, were edible. Joe began serving them cracked and chilled alongside hash browns, coleslaw, and mayonnaise, charging a mere 75 cents for four to five crustaceans.
Joe's Stone Crab soon became a celebrity hotspot in Miami, being graced by the likes of Amelia Earhart and Joseph Kennedy, continuing to cater to everyone from locals to more modern VIPs like Matt Damon and Barbara Streisand. In fact, Flay himself hosts an annual lunch there every year.
11 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
Antica Pesa (Rome) -- Giada de Laurentiis
Giada de Laurentiis may have almost a dozen cookbooks to her name, but she also loves dining out on occasion, especially when abroad. De Laurentiis has a whole roster of places she likes to visit in Rome, and while her first stop might be to grab a beloved slice of pizza, she mentions Antica Pesa as another highly-memorable locale. Run by the Panella family since 1922, Antica Pesa harbors an array of remarkable Italian cuisine passed down from a long tradition of authentic Italian cooking.
In a 2016 Forbes interview on her favorite Roman restaurants, De Laurentiis proclaimed her admiration for this Italian eatery, which was introduced to her by a cousin, and its gorgeous outdoor seating area shaded by a canopy. As for the food, De Laurentiis finds the toasted bread with olive oil and salt to be delectable. She also recommends a side of ganache and the not-to-be missed pasta all'amatriciana. Even better, the time-honored trattoria offers up its own fresh pasta and sauces if you'd like to pack a little taste of Rome to take home with you.
Via Garibaldi 18, 00153, Rome, Italy
+39 06 580 9236
The Fountain Coffee House at the Beverly Hills Hotel (Los Angeles) -- Wolfgang Puck
One of many famous chefs who came from humble beginnings, Wolfgang Puck appreciates a good old-fashioned eatery just like the rest of us. In a 2025 interview with Condé Nast Traveller, Puck named the Fountain Coffee House at the Beverly Hills Hotel as one of his favorite places for breakfast or a late night snack. A small diner that carries the air of a retro 1950s soda shop, Puck heralds the pancakes and hamburgers as his two favorite items at this nostalgic spot.
The celebrity chef and restaurateur prizes this venue not just for its nosh, but for its intimate atmosphere, noting its small number of counter seats and sparse amount of tables as a perk. Open since 1949, the Fountain Coffee House is practically a historic landmark in Los Angeles, having even gone so far as to restore its 19 bar stools that abut the original curved counter. The banana leaf wallpaper adds another layer of midcentury charm to admire while nibbling on a signature slice of cake or pie.
But this eatery is not just about vintage decor. It has been tempting Hollywood stars with all sorts of bites since it opened, from silver dollar pancakes and fresh-squeezed orange juice to other classic American diner fare like sandwiches and shakes. You never know who you might see at this iconic L.A. coffee house, although you do know you're surely in for some great eats.
9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 887-2777
Sylvia's Restaurant (New York) -- Marcus Samuelsson
A chef with eight James Beard awards, Marcus Samuelsson is a figure whose restaurant recommendations should be well-respected. Found on the neighboring block of Marcus Samuelsson's own restaurant, Red Rooster, Samuelsson champions Sylvia's Restaurant for its commitment to soul food, calling it "the heartbeat of Harlem," in a 2026 guide for Arts Intel Report. for The culinary master acclaims Sylvia's for showing him how to shape a restaurant that's deeply ingrained in the community.
Open since 1962, Samuelsson enjoys the mac and cheese and collard greens from this old-school hangout, praising its dedication to continuing the enduring legacy of African American cuisine. The chef even planned elements of his own restaurant while sitting at the counter of Sylvia's, enjoying cornbread and the view of the steam table behind the counter, while speaking with the family behind this much-adored eatery.
For more than six decades, Sylvia's Restaurant has been delivering food crafted with love and steeped in Harlem hospitality. Samuelsson isn't the only one to recognize this restaurant's contributions as a cultural gathering place. Sylvia's has also seen a parade of high-profile figures walk through its doors, from political figures such as Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Reverend Al Sharpton to cultural icons like Aretha Franklin and Denzel Washington.
328 Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, NY 10027
(212) 996-0660
Café de Flore (Paris) -- Ina Garten
Ina Garten has several restaurants within her usual rotation, including the centuries-old 1770 House in East Hampton. However, in 2017 the Barefoot Contessa told Bon Appétit that her favorite restaurant of all may be Café de Flore in Paris. She calls the coffee house the perfect place for a French dinner, often visiting for an omelet paired with a glass of Champagne.
Garten names Paris as the best city for dining, revealing she prefers bistro food over fancier cuisine. Café de Flore fits the bill perfectly. A coffee house with a strong literary and artistic heritage, Café de Flore dates back to the 1880s. Its walls once heard the conversations of authors Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir and spied on legendary American figures such as Truman Capote and Ernest Hemingway.
Inside this storied cafe, you'll find decor reminiscent of the Art Deco period in its mahogany woodwork, beautiful brass railings, and inviting red booths. Outside, tables line the sidewalk and ample opportunity for people watching. It's a perfect locale to snack on some light Parisian fare, such as duck confit or a humble quiche, alongside a glass of classic French wine.
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris 75006, France
+33 1 45 48 5526
Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin (Honolulu) -- Masaharu Morimoto
Having opened restaurants in New York, Hawaii, Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo, Masahuru Morimoto has seen his fair share of eateries around the world. A master of fusing Western ingredients with Japanese cooking, it's apt that one of his favorite restaurants would do the same. The acclaimed Iron Chef star names Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin as one of his preferred places to dine in Honolulu, singling out one plate in particular as his favorite.
Chef Morimoto acclaims this old-school Japanese eatery for its Kurobuta cutlet, a dish limited to around 20 orders a day. Fashioned from Berkshire pork, this high-quality cut of meat includes under 10% of the loin. Often touted as the top-tier pork in the world due to its marbling and richness, it is only available for those who dine in at Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin — no take out orders are allowed.
The tonkatsu (pork cutlet) is also highly recommended at this classic Japanese establishment, be it in a sandwich or on its own. Morimoto describes the pork cutlet as even better than those in New York City, lauding it as thick yet tender, with a delightfully crispy panko crust.
While Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin may be new to Honolulu, the original Ginza Bairin opened in 1927, claiming the title of the first tonkatsu specialty restaurant in Ginza. The first location to exist outside of Asia, the Honolulu eatery prides itself on using quality ingredients, from its specially-developed raw breadcrumbs to its superior eggs and Hawaiian cabbage.
255 Beach Walk, Honolulu, HI, 96815
(808) 926-8082