10 Famous Chefs Who Had Humble Beginnings

While some celebrity chefs had head starts with family connections or simply by having disposable income, a considerable number rose from humble beginnings. Before becoming restaurateurs, show hosts, and competition judges, many a household name in the culinary world had to work their way out of lives of obscurity and struggle. For some, humble was more akin to average, coming from working families while making sacrifices to achieve goals and keep from fading and becoming one of several celebrity chefs you may have forgotten.

Chefs like Michael Symon, Marco Pierre White, and Melissa Cookston all worked their way up to achieve the careers that they love. Others had to struggle even more. Growing up in homes with abusive family members, losing loved ones at a young age, and journeying from countries around the world to America as orphans or refugees for a fresh start are just some of the amazing stories behind renowned personalities. Some tales may even surprise you as you learn about the travails from hard knocks to global recognition.