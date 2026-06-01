The Craft Store With Affordable Kitchen Cabinet Hardware
While ensuring that you have your favorite appliances and kitchen gadgets is a must for any home cook, part of what makes a kitchen feel like your happy space is your personal decorative touch. This can include backsplashes to your counter space or following the Property Brothers' recommendation for cabinet color schemes. An easy and affordable way to customize your kitchen is to select some creative hardware for your cabinetry. While kitchen showrooms and furniture stores may be the obvious source for these elements, most people don't think to look in a craft store when thinking about revamping their kitchen. However, passing up a visit to Hobby Lobby can mean you're missing out on a wide assortment of options at very affordable prices.
Many people may think of Ikea when trying to source affordable home decor. Searching for cabinet pulls on the Swedish furniture giant's website can turn up hundreds of options, and most two-packs of hardware are under $20. However, the Ikea aesthetic tends to lean more towards modern, minimalist designs, which may not be everyone's cup of tea. Other popular home furnishing retailers, like Pottery Barn and Crate and Barrel, do offer more styles, but the prices can be as high as $59 for a single handle. Most of Hobby Lobby's hardware options are under $10 for a single piece, and many items, especially knobs, are below $5 a piece. What's more — Hobby Lobby offers a pretty expansive collection of styles for almost every design aesthetic from contemporary and midcentury modern to farmhouse, vintage, and shabby chic.
Tips for avoiding the wrong kitchen cabinet hardware at Hobby Lobby
One thing to keep in mind while browsing the Hobby Lobby website for kitchen cabinet hardware (or visiting a physical store) is that the hardware options are all lumped together in a single "knobs and hardware" category. On the website, shoppers have the option of refining their search to include what Hobby Lobby categorizes as kitchen-specific hardware. However, the options that come up may not necessarily be appropriate for a kitchen.
You may have seen model kitchens in showrooms and instantly thought, "Who could possibly maintain this type of kitchen?" These kitchens typically feature intricate crown molding, complicated backsplashes, chandeliers, and ornate design features that can be tedious to keep clean. While some of the hardware available at Hobby Lobby may be charming and add a bit of whimsy to your kitchen, it might be a nightmare to clean pancake batter off some of the more baroque options, even if you follow clever cleaning hacks. Especially considering how often you should clean your oven, you may not want to add "drawer knob scrubbing" to your routine.
Some options, especially from the boho selection, may already look a little dirty, making it difficult for you to notice whether a handle needs attention. Other designs may be too delicate to stand up to heavy use (like glass) or be uncomfortable or cumbersome to hold. When selecting hardware for your home kitchen, look for simpler options that are sturdy and easy to clean, freeing you up to do what you love doing best in this space: cooking!