The Craft Store With Affordable Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

One thing to keep in mind while browsing the Hobby Lobby website for kitchen cabinet hardware (or visiting a physical store) is that the hardware options are all lumped together in a single "knobs and hardware" category. On the website, shoppers have the option of refining their search to include what Hobby Lobby categorizes as kitchen-specific hardware. However, the options that come up may not necessarily be appropriate for a kitchen.

You may have seen model kitchens in showrooms and instantly thought, "Who could possibly maintain this type of kitchen?" These kitchens typically feature intricate crown molding, complicated backsplashes, chandeliers, and ornate design features that can be tedious to keep clean. While some of the hardware available at Hobby Lobby may be charming and add a bit of whimsy to your kitchen, it might be a nightmare to clean pancake batter off some of the more baroque options, even if you follow clever cleaning hacks. Especially considering how often you should clean your oven, you may not want to add "drawer knob scrubbing" to your routine.

Some options, especially from the boho selection, may already look a little dirty, making it difficult for you to notice whether a handle needs attention. Other designs may be too delicate to stand up to heavy use (like glass) or be uncomfortable or cumbersome to hold. When selecting hardware for your home kitchen, look for simpler options that are sturdy and easy to clean, freeing you up to do what you love doing best in this space: cooking!