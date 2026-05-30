This Cheez-It Flavor Is The Perfect Casserole Topping
Cheez-It, the brand of cheddar cheese-seasoned snack crackers, has a new flavor that makes an ideal crunchy topping for your next casserole or hot dish recipe. Taking inspiration from a favorite American party dip (and part of Hoda Kotb's favorite snack combo), the brand has released French onion dip-flavored crackers, which are currently available through Kroger for a limited time only.
What makes them stand out, you ask? Instead of the crackers' signature orange hue, Cheez-It opted for a white cheddar base, along with onion powder, garlic powder, and other seasonings — including Swiss cheese. According to one Facebook user, the crackers combine that "classic, sharp real-cheese crunch we all love, but hit with that savory, slightly sweet caramelized onion vibe," while an Instagram user shared in a reel that "it's kinda giving white cheddar Cheez-It with like a subtle touch of onion," and added that they'd "be good on a French onion soup."
Of course, they're even better on a casserole. The rich onion and sharp cheese flavors make them a natural fit for comforting bakes — think an instantly elevated mac and cheese or a classic, bubbly potato au gratin. You can even swap them in for traditional crispy fried onions to add a zesty twist to your green bean casseroles. When baking, you can lay them down whole on top of the sauce like flavorful little tiles, or crush them to sprinkle liberally over the top. Just be sure to try them before they leave stores.
How to decide if French Onion Dip Cheez-Its fit your casserole
Sometimes a classic casserole may seem a little too subtle for modern palates, and French Onion Dip Cheez-Its can come in handy in these recipes. Tuna noodle casserole is a great example. The mild sauce, whether made with condensed cream of mushroom soup or a simple Béchamel, is greatly enhanced by a crunchy topping full of savory, cheesy flavors — you can also add a layer of Swiss cheese to complete the French onion effect. Other milder casseroles, like Utah's emblematic funeral potatoes, get a nice flavor boost from the crackers without sacrificing the traditional flavors that have made them beloved classics.
But the French onion soup flavor profile may not be right for all varieties of these comforting bakes, can change the whole nature of classic recipes, and may even start a fight at a family gathering. Take my family's chicken divan, for example, which my grandmother seasoned with an assertive amount of curry powder, Dijon mustard, and a generous pour of white wine. The Cheez-Its' allium and cheddary notes would only muddle the vibrant, distinct flavors already at play in my grandmother's recipe.
Mexican-inspired baked dishes may also clash with this limited-edition Cheez-It flavor. For example, the ingredients in a taco casserole — which can include spicy ground beef, earthy cumin, and bold chili powder — end up competing for dominance with the crackers rather than complementing each other. It's probably best to stick to Doritos or Fritos for this one.