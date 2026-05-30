This Cheez-It Flavor Is The Perfect Casserole Topping

Cheez-It, the brand of cheddar cheese-seasoned snack crackers, has a new flavor that makes an ideal crunchy topping for your next casserole or hot dish recipe. Taking inspiration from a favorite American party dip (and part of Hoda Kotb's favorite snack combo), the brand has released French onion dip-flavored crackers, which are currently available through Kroger for a limited time only.

What makes them stand out, you ask? Instead of the crackers' signature orange hue, Cheez-It opted for a white cheddar base, along with onion powder, garlic powder, and other seasonings — including Swiss cheese. According to one Facebook user, the crackers combine that "classic, sharp real-cheese crunch we all love, but hit with that savory, slightly sweet caramelized onion vibe," while an Instagram user shared in a reel that "it's kinda giving white cheddar Cheez-It with like a subtle touch of onion," and added that they'd "be good on a French onion soup."

Of course, they're even better on a casserole. The rich onion and sharp cheese flavors make them a natural fit for comforting bakes — think an instantly elevated mac and cheese or a classic, bubbly potato au gratin. You can even swap them in for traditional crispy fried onions to add a zesty twist to your green bean casseroles. When baking, you can lay them down whole on top of the sauce like flavorful little tiles, or crush them to sprinkle liberally over the top. Just be sure to try them before they leave stores.