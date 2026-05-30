This Common Texas Roadhouse Customer Complaint Ruins The Entire Experience

When dining out at a high-end restaurant, along with all the bizarre etiquette rules you should know, there comes an expectation of a calm, peaceful atmosphere in which to enjoy a lovely meal. Of course, most of us don't visit these fancy establishments with any regularity, so we've come to expect a noisier environment from more casual restaurants, complete with loud talking, babies crying, and even sounds from the kitchen filtering out into the dining area. Texas Roadhouse is a terrific option for a good meal (it's one of the few well-known chains that makes its food from scratch, after all), but one common customer complaint is that it takes the expectation of a noisy environment and turns the dial up to 11, which tends to ruin the entire experience for some diners.

Texas Roadhouse's raucous atmosphere isn't just your imagination; SoundPrint conducted a study and found that, among 18 major restaurant chains, the casual steakhouse ranked third in terms of sound level, beaten out only by True Food Kitchen and Yard House, and just barely. While Texas Roadhouse was clocked at 80 dBA (A-weighted decimals), the leaders in sound level were a mere one and two dBA louder.

One Redditor stated that the last time they dined at one of these establishments, "the music was so loud we couldn't talk and enjoy our outing. In fact we gave up trying to converse and just sat there staring around the restaurant." They even pointed out that their server wasn't immune to the noise level either — they had to "lean close and yell."