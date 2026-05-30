The Sneaky Reason Subway Started Toasting Its Sandwiches

With more than 36,000 locations worldwide, Subway had to get creative with its offerings to create enough value to drive traffic. But when it started toasting its sandwiches, it wasn't just to provide better taste. Instead, it was part of how the chain chose to compete with another sandwich giant, Quiznos.

While Quiznos may not have many locations left, toasted sandwiches made up a major part of its brand value. Even its motto, "Mmm ... Toasty," focused on the idea of buying a hot, fast, affordable sandwich. Since 1965, Subway had largely focused on cold subs, though it had also offered hot fillings like meatball marinara before then. However, in an attempt to capture some of Quiznos' market share, Subway started stocking its stores with specialty ovens that could toast bread quickly.

While this alone didn't cause Quiznos' 2014 bankruptcy filing, it proved to be a successful gambit for Subway. It still dominates the fast-food sandwich market, while Quiznos has fewer than 400 locations. Factor in that Subway continues to bake its bread in-store daily and that its restaurants seem to be everywhere, and you get a convenient option with consistent products that customers can customize to their exact specifications.