The Chain Restaurant Bowl That's Actually High In Protein

When you're looking for a quick bite, grabbing a fast-food burger or a chicken sandwich is always an option. While some drive-thru fare offers a good amount of protein, these choices can sometimes feel a bit one-note. Takeout salads can be more appealing when you're on the go and want more variety, but they aren't always filling and may leave you unsatisfied. However, Subway offers an interesting compromise with its menu of "No Bready Bowls," which are essentially protein bowls that combine the heartiness of a sandwich with the freshness of a salad.

One option, The Beast, delivers a hearty, protein-rich meal that's anything but lightweight. While Subway has been accused of skimping out on its meats before, The Beast packs in a generous 65 grams of protein from meat and cheese alongside salad greens and other veggies. In all, a half-pound of meat sits atop a base of lettuce and spinach, including pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef. The bowl also includes provolone cheese, an assortment of vegetables, and the chain's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. The total protein in this meal makes it a choice that will definitely fill you up for the long haul. Subway also offers a lighter version of The Beast under its salad menu, though it contains only about half as much protein — 34 grams in all.