The Chain Restaurant Bowl That's Actually High In Protein
When you're looking for a quick bite, grabbing a fast-food burger or a chicken sandwich is always an option. While some drive-thru fare offers a good amount of protein, these choices can sometimes feel a bit one-note. Takeout salads can be more appealing when you're on the go and want more variety, but they aren't always filling and may leave you unsatisfied. However, Subway offers an interesting compromise with its menu of "No Bready Bowls," which are essentially protein bowls that combine the heartiness of a sandwich with the freshness of a salad.
One option, The Beast, delivers a hearty, protein-rich meal that's anything but lightweight. While Subway has been accused of skimping out on its meats before, The Beast packs in a generous 65 grams of protein from meat and cheese alongside salad greens and other veggies. In all, a half-pound of meat sits atop a base of lettuce and spinach, including pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef. The bowl also includes provolone cheese, an assortment of vegetables, and the chain's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. The total protein in this meal makes it a choice that will definitely fill you up for the long haul. Subway also offers a lighter version of The Beast under its salad menu, though it contains only about half as much protein — 34 grams in all.
The Beast is best enjoyed chopped up
Nested on salad greens, packed with toppings, and finished off with dressing, The Beast is a mighty, meaty protein source. The presence of whole cold cut slices, however, can make the entree feel less like a bowl or salad and more like a deconstructed, breadless sandwich — and can slow down your ability to consume all that protein-rich goodness. Some customers have complained that the components are often left large — sometimes just fully uncut meat slices that have to be chopped up manually, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming.
If the toppings in your bowl arrive too rustic — or not cut at all — employees and regular customers advise that if you specifically (and politely) ask, your sandwich artist might still chop it for you. Alternatively, you could always order the bowl as a sandwich, but even Subway's most nutritious bread options won't add much fiber.
If you want to try this meal and get a serious protein boost on your next takeout run, the good news is that Subway is nearly everywhere. With more than 20,000 U.S. locations as of August 2025, the chain is well positioned to deliver this hearty, meat-rich bowl.