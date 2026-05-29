How A 1982 Blizzard Helped LongHorn Steakhouse Survive And Grow
LongHorn Steakhouse is one of America's most popular destinations for grabbing a reasonably priced steak paired with a selection of delicious sides. Today, the chain enjoys widespread success, but that was not always the case. In 1982, the casual restaurant was in dire financial condition, but, in an unlikely twist of fate, it was a once-in-a-generation snowstorm that helped pull the business back from the brink of bankruptcy.
Founded in Atlanta in 1981 by George McKerrow Jr., the restaurant originally operated under the name LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon and had only a single location. Business was poor during its first few months, and the restaurant was expected to close before the end of winter. However, when the unprecedented 1982 Atlanta blizzard — nicknamed "Snow Jam '82" — brought the city to a complete standstill, the restaurant was able to build a name for itself by serving as a refuge for stranded motorists.
LongHorn's survival hinged on a genius decision from McKerrow. While many businesses closed their doors during the freak storm, he instead chose to keep the eatery open and promoted it with a sign outside that read, "Drinks $1 While It Snows," along with discounted steaks. As stranded commuters sought shelter from the blizzard, many ended up at the steakhouse, where it functioned as an informal shelter and a place to grab a warm, comforting meal. The unexpected surge in customers helped raise the restaurant's profile and allowed the struggling single location to not just survive the winter, but also spread its "fresh, never frozen" steaks across the country.
How strategic acquisitions fueled LongHorn's nationwide growth
What once began as a single struggling restaurant has since grown into one of the most successful casual-dining chains in the United States. Today, LongHorn Steakhouse operates more than 600 locations across 40-plus states, with a particularly strong presence in the East, South, and Midwest. The steakhouse market is incredibly crowded, and LongHorn is often compared to other casual chains like Texas Roadhouse or Outback Steakhouse, but it manages to set itself apart as the slightly more premium option.
With business booming after the 1982 snowstorm and word spreading about the restaurant's steaks and hospitality, George McKerrow Jr. was quick to open a second location in 1983. Under the parent company Contemporary Restaurant Concepts (later renamed RARE Hospitality International Inc.), the brand expanded steadily, growing to roughly 15 locations across Georgia and neighboring North Carolina by the late 1980s. In the 1990s, it went public, allowing the brand to massively increase its capital and eventually expand into new regions.
In 2007, perhaps the clearest sign of LongHorn Steakhouse's enormous success came when Darden Restaurants — the hugely successful parent company of Olive Garden — acquired RARE Hospitality International Inc. for a staggering $1.4 billion. Backed by Darden's extensive financial resources and marketing power, the LongHorn brand rapidly expanded across the United States and opened hundreds of new locations. The future is looking bright for the chain. In 2025, it opened the first of two locations in the Philippines, and, as of 2026, it also plans to open more new locations in the U.S. annually.