How A 1982 Blizzard Helped LongHorn Steakhouse Survive And Grow

LongHorn Steakhouse is one of America's most popular destinations for grabbing a reasonably priced steak paired with a selection of delicious sides. Today, the chain enjoys widespread success, but that was not always the case. In 1982, the casual restaurant was in dire financial condition, but, in an unlikely twist of fate, it was a once-in-a-generation snowstorm that helped pull the business back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Founded in Atlanta in 1981 by George McKerrow Jr., the restaurant originally operated under the name LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon and had only a single location. Business was poor during its first few months, and the restaurant was expected to close before the end of winter. However, when the unprecedented 1982 Atlanta blizzard — nicknamed "Snow Jam '82" — brought the city to a complete standstill, the restaurant was able to build a name for itself by serving as a refuge for stranded motorists.

LongHorn's survival hinged on a genius decision from McKerrow. While many businesses closed their doors during the freak storm, he instead chose to keep the eatery open and promoted it with a sign outside that read, "Drinks $1 While It Snows," along with discounted steaks. As stranded commuters sought shelter from the blizzard, many ended up at the steakhouse, where it functioned as an informal shelter and a place to grab a warm, comforting meal. The unexpected surge in customers helped raise the restaurant's profile and allowed the struggling single location to not just survive the winter, but also spread its "fresh, never frozen" steaks across the country.