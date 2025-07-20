We Asked Longhorn Steakhouse Whether Its Steaks Are Really Fresh Or Frozen

There's nothing quite like a juicy, well-cooked steak. However, a few factors can distinguish a good one from a great one. One of these key aspects is the freshness of the meat. The positive news for LongHorn Steakhouse fans is that the chain told us, "At LongHorn, we use high-quality steaks that are fresh, never frozen." It's worth noting that there are several reasons why professional chefs have reservations about frozen meat. First and foremost, frozen steaks are tougher to season thoroughly, whereas fresh ones allow all the spices and seasonings to marinate evenly into the meat. However, the campaign for fresh over frozen goes beyond flavor.

Texturally speaking, when steak is frozen, the water molecules inside the meat crystallize. As this happens, the ice can break up some of the fibers inside, resulting in a softer texture once it defrosts. However, improperly freezing can cause a slight loss of moisture that is drawn out of the meat during cooking. For example, if the meat is not flash-frozen, then this excess moisture and exposure to air will lead to the formation of ice crystals atop the meat's surface. These ice crystals will pull moisture from your frozen steak, for example, drying it out and harming the overall taste and texture.