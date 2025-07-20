We Asked Longhorn Steakhouse Whether Its Steaks Are Really Fresh Or Frozen
There's nothing quite like a juicy, well-cooked steak. However, a few factors can distinguish a good one from a great one. One of these key aspects is the freshness of the meat. The positive news for LongHorn Steakhouse fans is that the chain told us, "At LongHorn, we use high-quality steaks that are fresh, never frozen." It's worth noting that there are several reasons why professional chefs have reservations about frozen meat. First and foremost, frozen steaks are tougher to season thoroughly, whereas fresh ones allow all the spices and seasonings to marinate evenly into the meat. However, the campaign for fresh over frozen goes beyond flavor.
Texturally speaking, when steak is frozen, the water molecules inside the meat crystallize. As this happens, the ice can break up some of the fibers inside, resulting in a softer texture once it defrosts. However, improperly freezing can cause a slight loss of moisture that is drawn out of the meat during cooking. For example, if the meat is not flash-frozen, then this excess moisture and exposure to air will lead to the formation of ice crystals atop the meat's surface. These ice crystals will pull moisture from your frozen steak, for example, drying it out and harming the overall taste and texture.
What steak to order at LongHorn
LongHorn cooks the fresh steaks using two different methods. One way is fire-grilled, the other is on a griddle-like flat-top. Depending on the cut, the Grill Masters (who undergo special training to learn how to cook each cut perfectly) determine the best cooking method to achieve a juicy, buttery steak. LongHorn asserts its Grill Masters "know the appropriate amount of seasoning to apply and consistently grill steaks to the right degree of doneness for each LongHorn guest" for an exceptional experience. To further enhance the flavors of the fresh meat, LongHorn has a variety of in-house seasoning blends. The signature steak seasoning mixes savory garlic, spicy chili powder, sweet brown sugar, smoky paprika, salt, and pepper. For example, Flo's Filet (a super tender center cut) has this seasoning.
For a fattier bite that's so decadent it might melt in your mouth, opt for the Ribeye, which features a significant amount of fat marbling to curate a flavorful slice. Perhaps a leaner cut is more your preference; if so, consider the differences in cooking a ribeye vs sirloin, and you'll likely opt for the Renegade Sirloin, which gets coated with a generous portion of seasoning LongHorn calls "Prairie Dust." This particular blend enhances the flavors of the meat with bursts of coriander, cayenne, garlic, and onion. And of course, don't forget to add this tip for the a simple way to level up almost any entree at LongHorn steakhouse too.