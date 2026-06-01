The Crunchy Southern Snack You Should Put On Casseroles

Casseroles are a staple in the South, so it's not uncommon to see everything from crawfish to leftover barbecue bulking up a recipe. Still, the region has a snack unlike any other, combining the best of meatiness, saltiness, and crispiness to create a topping that fulfills almost any need. The next time you make a casserole, reach for some pork rinds or chicharrónes for better flavor.

The top of a casserole is all about serious depth of flavor, usually from browned cheese, crunchy veggies, or caramelized meat. But just like you can use pork rinds to give cornbread a salty, crispy touch, they can easily replace traditional breadcrumbs or crackers to give your casserole an instant upgrade. They come with a hearty umami punch, and their wide variety of flavors means you can grab a bag for just about any recipe. And because most are so shatteringly crisp, they're easy to break down into the exact size you want, delivering a precise texture.

When ground into a fine powder, you essentially end up with a pork-flavored salt. But when left in chunks and added during the last few minutes of baking, you get delicate crunches that mimic classic toppings like fried onions, potato chips, and croutons. It's a great way to guarantee a good meal for those who avoid gluten, or when you're just looking for an extra smattering of protein.