The Crunchy Southern Snack You Should Put On Casseroles
Casseroles are a staple in the South, so it's not uncommon to see everything from crawfish to leftover barbecue bulking up a recipe. Still, the region has a snack unlike any other, combining the best of meatiness, saltiness, and crispiness to create a topping that fulfills almost any need. The next time you make a casserole, reach for some pork rinds or chicharrónes for better flavor.
The top of a casserole is all about serious depth of flavor, usually from browned cheese, crunchy veggies, or caramelized meat. But just like you can use pork rinds to give cornbread a salty, crispy touch, they can easily replace traditional breadcrumbs or crackers to give your casserole an instant upgrade. They come with a hearty umami punch, and their wide variety of flavors means you can grab a bag for just about any recipe. And because most are so shatteringly crisp, they're easy to break down into the exact size you want, delivering a precise texture.
When ground into a fine powder, you essentially end up with a pork-flavored salt. But when left in chunks and added during the last few minutes of baking, you get delicate crunches that mimic classic toppings like fried onions, potato chips, and croutons. It's a great way to guarantee a good meal for those who avoid gluten, or when you're just looking for an extra smattering of protein.
How to use pork rinds to upgrade your casseroles
Pork rinds are best for casseroles that could use some extra heartiness or texture. Just keep in mind that they're already fried, so for recipes with long cook times, be sure to add them toward the end rather than letting your snacky addition burn.
Recipes like green bean casserole are ideal choices for pork rinds. Not only do they already rely on fried onions to provide a bit of textural contrast, but you generally only have to warm them through rather than cook any raw ingredients. Since you want some crunch, it's best to put pork rinds in a bag and break them into larger pieces by hand. If you end up with any fine dust, you can stir a small amount into the casserole itself for an extra hit of savory flavor, though the larger pieces work best as the topping.
For classic recipes like baked mac and cheese, finely crushed pork rinds can work as a flavorful alternative to breadcrumbs. In the same way that breadcrumbs add toasted, extra-seasoned flavor to the dish, pork rinds bring a salty, savory crunch with very little prep work. For the best texture, it's smart to sprinkle them over the casserole shortly before baking or during the final minutes in the oven so they crisp up without burning.