Give Cornbread A Salty, Crunchy, And Flavorful Touch With One Ingredient

If there are two things the South loves with all its heart, they're pork and cornbread. So why not mix the two together? Pork cracklings, the fatty skin leftover from rendering lard, are a perfect addition to savory cornbread. But don't confuse them with pork rinds, another wonderful but different creation made from pig trimmings.

Whereas rinds are dehydrated, fried skins stripped of as much fat as possible, cracklings retain a bit of the subcutaneous fat. When rinds cook, the remaining moisture quickly turns into steam, causing them to puff up. Cracklings, on the other hand, aren't dehydrated first, and are therefore far chewier and more substantial. Thanks to this, cracklings won't become oversaturated by the cornbread batter's moisture or melt in the oven. This is what makes them such a wonderful texture addition to cornbread — they keep their form while still distributing their flavor.

Incorporating almost any addition to cornbread is as easy as folding it into the batter. You won't have to go out of your way to adjust the recipe because cornbread is already a dead simple dish to make. Sean Brock's cast-iron cornbread recipe is a fantastic base that allows you to customize it however you like.