The Oldest Restaurant In Illinois Has Been Serving Customers Since 1847

Illinois has gifted us with foods like deep-dish pizza, Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, and even the brownie. They all originated in the Windy City, but another important part of the state's culinary history, its oldest restaurant, is instead nestled in a town of less than 10,000 people. The Village Tavern in Long Grove has been in business continuously since it was established in 1847, and is also among the oldest restaurants in the USA.

John Zimmer first opened the tavern in his wagon shop, in what was then a community of German immigrants. He wanted to give people who were traveling through a place to have something to eat and drink while any necessary repairs or maintenance were done on their wagons and horses' gear. Zimmer's Tavern and Wagon Shop eventually became The Village Tavern as it continued to serve customers over time. It turned into an ice cream parlor when it couldn't sell alcohol during Prohibition, and then it was changed to be more of a family restaurant in the 1960s. The dining area was expanded in the same decade, using wood from a barn that also dated back to the 1840s. It's only been sold four times in its long history, most recently in 2023, and has always been family-owned.

The Village Tavern is located in Long Grove's historic downtown, and its white clapboard exterior fits the part, with an old-fashioned sign hanging on a pole that sticks out over the windows. Inside, a 35-foot mahogany bar commands attention with a beautifully designed wall panel. Called the President's Bar, it was salvaged from the 1967 fire that devastated Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center.