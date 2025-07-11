Everything That Goes On A Chicago Hot Dog, In Order

Especially in the U.S., hot dogs can be a contentious topic. With so many delicious regional hot dog styles to choose from, it's no surprise locals feel a fierce pride in how the dish comes together. Extra charged is the Chicago hot dog: Just the staunch anti-ketchup stance is evidence enough. The Windy City takes the dish's construction seriously, employing a medley of toppings that shine as a sum greater than their parts.

Consequently, you'll want to take careful note of everything that goes on a Chicago hot dog, and in proper order, too. The dish goes heavy on toppings. It features a colorful array of pickled vegetables, often accompanied with onions, relish, and tomatoes, and completed with a smear of mustard. The specific wiener matters, as does the poppy-seed bun, yet all the while there's still room for improvisation based on the vendor. So despite a seemingly straightforward construction, keep a close eye on the nuance.