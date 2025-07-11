Everything That Goes On A Chicago Hot Dog, In Order
Especially in the U.S., hot dogs can be a contentious topic. With so many delicious regional hot dog styles to choose from, it's no surprise locals feel a fierce pride in how the dish comes together. Extra charged is the Chicago hot dog: Just the staunch anti-ketchup stance is evidence enough. The Windy City takes the dish's construction seriously, employing a medley of toppings that shine as a sum greater than their parts.
Consequently, you'll want to take careful note of everything that goes on a Chicago hot dog, and in proper order, too. The dish goes heavy on toppings. It features a colorful array of pickled vegetables, often accompanied with onions, relish, and tomatoes, and completed with a smear of mustard. The specific wiener matters, as does the poppy-seed bun, yet all the while there's still room for improvisation based on the vendor. So despite a seemingly straightforward construction, keep a close eye on the nuance.
Chicago Hot Dogs feature layers of deliberately constructed toppings
Before diving into the specifics of what goes atop the hot dog, you'll need to consider the two most fundamental elements: The sausage and bun. For the former, it's classically a kosher all-beef frank, thanks to the dish's early popularization by Jewish entrepreneurs. Specifically Vienna Beef reigns king in the city; it also happens to be the fan-favorite hot dog brand you'll find at many MLB stadiums. As for the bun, it should be the classic shape coated in poppy seeds. For greatest authenticity, the bread's sourced from over a century-old Rosen's bakery, and steamed rather than toasted to rewarm.
Finally, it's time for the choreographed assembly. Start with the frankfurter atop bread, then a dollop of mustard. Next goes the relish, followed by onions. From here it's onto the larger garnishes — tomatoes, pickles, and pickled peppers. For eye-catching effect, many place a pickle spear opposite the thin tomato slices, which classically line the top bun. And in the middle, lay down a customizable quantity of spicy sport peppers, which dictate the dish's intensity. Add on a heavy scattering of celery salt atop, and this hot dog style is complete. Enjoy alongside fries, but don't be surprised if no ketchup's available for dipping — it shouldn't even get close to the dish.