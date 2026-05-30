Peanut Butter Vs Almond Butter: Which Spread Has More Protein?

Protein is all the rage nowadays, and as we're scrambling to optimize our diets and hit our daily macronutrient goals by protein maxxing, we're often left wondering which ingredients can best help us get there. Both peanut and almond butter are much-loved spreads touted for their nutrient-dense profile — the former, a long-standing staple of American household pantries; the latter, a newer addition to the U.S. diet. Their distinctive savory-sweet profile and creaminess make them excellent pairings to morning toast, yogurt bowls, curries, or even just by the spoonful. But which of the two wins out as the better protein source?

As nut-based spreads, both peanut and almond varieties have relatively similar nutritional profiles. Purely on numbers alone, however, peanut butter technically has the slight edge over almond — providing around 7 to 8 grams versus 6 to 7 grams per two-tablespoon serving. While both offer a solid dose of plant-based protein, the real kicker is that many nutritionists would argue their main macro contribution is actually "heart-healthy" unsaturated fat – an important counterbalance to the high, LDL cholesterol-raising saturated fat commonly present in Western diets. With differences also boiling down to the specific brand and preparation method — some are packed with additives – it's important to check individual labels before making conscious choices, or even just learning how to make either from scratch. All it takes to make it at home is your nut of choice and a food processor — no other ingredients save a little salt.